All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 27, 2017

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson says 'it will never again be The Sun what won it'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said the party used digital platforms “instead of our biased media” to get its message out to the electorate during this year’s general election.

The Shadow Culture Secretary also told the party’s conference in Brighton yesterday that “it will never again be The Sun what won it” after claiming owner Rupert Murdoch “threw the kitchen sink” at Jeremy Corbyn during the election campaign in a bid to “start a Tory landslide”.

Timeline

Pro-Labour and anti-Tory stories dominated on social media during the election campaign, according to Press Gazette analysis of Buzzsumo data.

Watson said: “This year, conference, together we rewrote the rules of politics. We overcame fear and we took the country with us using the digital platforms instead of our biased media we talked straight to the people and they heard our message and in contrast to that last September Theresa May had a secret meeting with Rupert Murdoch in New York.

“Nine months later at the election Murdoch’s papers did their best to start a Tory landslide. They threw the kitchen sink at Jeremy but this time it wasn’t The Sun what won it and let me tell you conference, it will never again be The Sun what won it.”

Watson is opposed to Murdoch’s proposed £11.7bn takeover of Sky by 21st Century Fox, which is set to be referred to the competition watchdog for further scrutiny.

The MP for West Bromwich East has called for the government to press ahead with part two of the Leveson Inquiry.

The UK’s national newspapers were overwhelmingly pro Tory at the last election. However, the outcome was far closer than expected with the Conservatives chosen by 42.4 per cent of voters and Labour a close second on 40 per cent resulting in a hung parliament.

Picture: BBC

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 − 10 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC says Kuenssberg will not speak at Tory conference after Canary story suggesting otherwise BBC says Kuenssberg will not speak at Tory conference after Canary story suggesting otherwise
  2. Final editor of Bedfordshire on Sunday publishes full version of editorial attacking Trinity Mirror cutbacks Final editor of Bedfordshire on Sunday publishes full version of editorial attacking Trinity Mirror cutbacks
  3. Jeremy Corbyn goads Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre saying British people saw through paper's 14-page attack on Labour Jeremy Corbyn goads Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre saying British people saw through paper's 14-page attack on Labour
  4. Press regulator Impress bans own chief executive from dealing with major Fleet Street publishers after anti-press tweets Press regulator Impress bans own chief executive from dealing with major Fleet Street publishers after anti-press tweets
  5. Johnston Press to launch new weekend edition of i newspaper with more feature articles Johnston Press to launch new weekend edition of i newspaper with more feature articles

Latest Jobs

Jeremy Corbyn goads Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre saying British people saw through paper's 14-page attack on Labour
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE