All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 1, 2014

Tindle MD Brian Doel retires and takes majority stake in Sunday Independent

By Press Gazette Twitter

Tindle Newspapers has sold outgoing managing director Brian Doel 51 per cent of the Sunday Independent in Plymouth, Devon.

Doel, who lives near Plymouth, has been associated with the Sunday paper for most of his career and retired from Tindle this week.

He said: “It was launched in 1808 and has survived Napoleon and two World Wars. It has another 200 years ahead.”

Tindle Newspapers proprietor Sir Ray Tindle said: “Brian would be missed by the whole staff after so many active and exciting years helping to build this company into perhaps the largest independent family weekly business in the UK.

“He will not be leaving us completely, however, as TNL will by 49 per cent partner in the “Indy” and Brian will be looking after our very successful local radio stations in the Channel Islands and Ireland.”

He added: “He may not allow himself any time at all actually to retire but we wish him all the very best in his new ventures.”

The paid-for weekly has an ABC circulation figure of 28,434 distributed across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Tindle MD Brian Doel retires and takes majority stake in Sunday Independent”

  1. Pingback: Cornwall’s Sunday Independent closes after 200 years in print with 20 journalism jobs to go – Press Gazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 + eighteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. News Corp chief: Orwellian algorithms of Google and Facebook put us on 'slippery slope of censorship' News Corp chief: Orwellian algorithms of Google and Facebook put us on 'slippery slope of censorship'
  2. Sun reprises 1990 classic front with 'UP YOURS SENORS' message to Spain over Gibraltar Sun reprises 1990 classic front with 'UP YOURS SENORS' message to Spain over Gibraltar
  3. Rupert Cornwell: 'An aristocrat by achievement in the grubby trade of journalism' Rupert Cornwell: 'An aristocrat by achievement in the grubby trade of journalism'
  4. Mag publisher Condé Nast clarifies 'confusion' over faster payment fee plan saying it does not apply to individual freelances Mag publisher Condé Nast clarifies 'confusion' over faster payment fee plan saying it does not apply to individual freelances
  5. FT reports 650,000 digital subscribers with boosts around last year's Brexit vote and US election FT reports 650,000 digital subscribers with boosts around last year's Brexit vote and US election

Latest Jobs

Don't be fooled by Sajid Javid's comments - the damage to press freedom has already been done
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE