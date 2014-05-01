Tindle MD Brian Doel retires and takes majority stake in Sunday Independent

Tindle Newspapers has sold outgoing managing director Brian Doel 51 per cent of the Sunday Independent in Plymouth, Devon.

Doel, who lives near Plymouth, has been associated with the Sunday paper for most of his career and retired from Tindle this week.

He said: “It was launched in 1808 and has survived Napoleon and two World Wars. It has another 200 years ahead.”

Tindle Newspapers proprietor Sir Ray Tindle said: “Brian would be missed by the whole staff after so many active and exciting years helping to build this company into perhaps the largest independent family weekly business in the UK.

“He will not be leaving us completely, however, as TNL will by 49 per cent partner in the “Indy” and Brian will be looking after our very successful local radio stations in the Channel Islands and Ireland.”

He added: “He may not allow himself any time at all actually to retire but we wish him all the very best in his new ventures.”

The paid-for weekly has an ABC circulation figure of 28,434 distributed across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.