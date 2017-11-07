Times newspapers to take over three-minute ad break on Channel 4 with Trump debate

The Times and Sunday Times will take over an entire ad break in the middle of a new Channel 4 series on US President Donald Trump as part of its “Know your times” marketing campaign.

The three-minute slot will feature a speed debate on the Trump presidency between columnists Daniel Finkelstein, Sarah Baxter and Matthew Syed.

It will air as the second ad break during Channel 4’s Trump: An American Dream out Thursday, 9 November.

The Times will produce four more speed debate videos on Brexit, the future of politics, the Ashes and film, as part of its campaign.

The debates will also be available as 30-second clips on social media and on All 4 via the on-demand service’s Ad Elect system.

Interim chief marketing officer of the Times and Sunday Times Victoria Bell said: “The ‘Know your times’ campaign has been hugely successful for us and this latest phase is focused on communicating how, thanks to the diversity of our writers’ opinions and our quality journalism, our titles help our readers stay well informed.

“We make some bold claims in our creative and the speed debates will prove to viewers that our writers aren’t afraid to challenge their readers and each other’s opinions.”

The campaign will also appear on TV, radio, online and the side of buses prior to the advert takeover on Channel 4.