All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 24, 2016

Times journalist joins investigations bureau to head up project finding local stories in big data

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Megan Lucero

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has appointed Times and Sunday Times journalist Megan Lucero to run its newest project that looks to find local stories in big data-sets.

Lucero is currently data journalism editor at the Rupert Murdoch-owned titles and will join the Bureau to head up the Local Data Lab ahead of its planned launch in early 2017.

Under Lucero, the Bureau said it wants to build a team of journalists and specialists “capable of building, mining, analysing and visualising big data”. Stories produced by the lab will be published in partnership with local and regional newspapers.

Rachel Oldroyd, managing editor of the Bureau, said: “We want to build the best data journalism team in the UK delivering stories to a crucial but under-resourced sector of the media.

“In Megan we have hired fantastic experience, and the scale of her ambition for the project also guarantees its success.”

The project received €662,000 earlier this year from the first round of funding offered by Google’s Digital News Initiative – enough funding to support the data team for more than two years.

Over the coming months the Bureau has said it will recruit up to three more members of the data team.

A spokesperson said: “There is an increasing amount of data being released by regional authorities, but understanding and analysing it requires time and specialist skills which are usually not available on local papers.”

Lucero’s data mining team at the Times titles helped bring the athletics blood doping scandal to light, expose the six-figure pay deals given to charity executives and the gender gap in income equality in the UK.

Said Lucero: “Data Lab is the answer journalism needs right now – for transparency, for data journalism, for public interest reporting.”

Over the past six months the Bureau has hired five other new journalists and editors including BBC producer Meirion Jones, senior editor at Vice News Europe Miriam Wells, MailOnline health correspondent Madlen Davies, Jessica Purkiss and a Kabul-based drone specialist.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 + ten =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. The Independent claims profit for first time in 23 years after going digital-only The Independent claims profit for first time in 23 years after going digital-only
  2. Private Eye won't seek repayment of damages after Gordon Anglesea conviction as 'others have paid a far higher price' Private Eye won't seek repayment of damages after Gordon Anglesea conviction as 'others have paid a far higher price'
  3. The Canary: From £500 start-up to top-100 UK news website in the space of a year The Canary: From £500 start-up to top-100 UK news website in the space of a year
  4. Jailed Daily Mirror prison source loses appeal: Court says publisher willingly gave up union official to police Jailed Daily Mirror prison source loses appeal: Court says publisher willingly gave up union official to police
  5. Sunday Times, FT, Guardian and Observer were best performing print titles in September Sunday Times, FT, Guardian and Observer were best performing print titles in September

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE