Times head of news role to become 'joint position' following departure of Fay Schlesinger

The role of head of news at the Times will become a “joint position” after the departure of Fay Schlesinger in May, Press Gazette has learned.

Schlesinger, who is due to take up a “digital” role in Silicon Valley, will be replaced by current home news editor Dan Parkinson and Daily Mail executive features director Katherine Faulkner.

Parkinson will be acting head of news until Faulkner returns from maternity leave in the summer.

Mark Sellman, deputy home editor, will take over as home news editor.

In an email to staff announcing the changes, seen by Press Gazette, Times editor John Witherow said: “Fay has done a terrific job and I am sorry to see her go. Naturally we wish her the very best in her new digital job.”