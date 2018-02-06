All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 6, 2018

Times head of news role to become 'joint position' following departure of Fay Schlesinger

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The role of head of news at the Times will become a “joint position” after the departure of Fay Schlesinger in May, Press Gazette has learned.

Schlesinger, who is due to take up a “digital” role in Silicon Valley, will be replaced by current home news editor Dan Parkinson and Daily Mail executive features director Katherine Faulkner.

Parkinson will be acting head of news until Faulkner returns from maternity leave in the summer.

Mark Sellman, deputy home editor, will take over as home news editor.

In an email to staff announcing the changes, seen by Press Gazette, Times editor John Witherow said: “Fay has done a terrific job and I am sorry to see her go. Naturally we wish her the very best in her new digital job.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Sunday Times says IPSO ruling against Lynn Barber refugee article 'in effect forbids writers from telling a story without its subject's approval' Sunday Times says IPSO ruling against Lynn Barber refugee article 'in effect forbids writers from telling a story without its subject's approval'
  2. Jacob Rees-Mogg says journalism is 'the most honourable profession' as he warns politicians against calling press 'fake news' Jacob Rees-Mogg says journalism is 'the most honourable profession' as he warns politicians against calling press 'fake news'
  3. Government review into 'sustainability' of UK press will examine whether publishers get their 'fair share' of online ad revenue Government review into 'sustainability' of UK press will examine whether publishers get their 'fair share' of online ad revenue
  4. Actor Hugh Grant and Crimewatch's Jacqui Hames call for Leveson Two after settling phone hacking disputes Actor Hugh Grant and Crimewatch's Jacqui Hames call for Leveson Two after settling phone hacking disputes
  5. Times head of news role to become 'joint position' following departure of Fay Schlesinger Times head of news role to become 'joint position' following departure of Fay Schlesinger

Latest Jobs

Newsweek political editor resigns over 'firing' of four journalists including US mag's editor
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE