Times diary reporter who cut ribbon to new Westminster Greggs bakery says 'dreams can come true'

Times diary reporter Grant Tucker cut the ribbon to open a new Greggs bakery at Westminster Tube station as journalists shared their excitement over Parliament’s newest arrival.

Tucker tweeted that “dreams can come true” after being invited to open the store by the bakery chain, with numerous lobby journalists coming to watch and Guido Fawkes filming the occasion.

Greggs gave Tucker the honour after a petition was set up by The Tab Bristol editor James Heale, describing him as the “natural choice”.

The greatest living Welsh pasty fan @GrantTucker has officially opened @GreggsOfficial in Westminster tube station. pic.twitter.com/AYagCCZYK9 — Gareth Milner (@mrgarethm) March 23, 2018

The change.org petition, which was signed by 228 people, said: “A long standing patron of the British bakery chain, Tucker, 25, has been tweeting constantly about the opening and we therefore feel he deserves to open the store, if only to shut him up.”

Evening Standard political editor Joe Murphy, in a “lobby exclusive”, claimed to be the first customer at the new branch, tweeting pictures of its shelves at 6.30am this morning.

Lobby exclusive … they say I was first customer at the Westminster #greggs pic.twitter.com/cRFcMUhiQY — Joe Murphy (@JoeMurphyLondon) March 23, 2018

According to Jim Waterson, who just left his post as Buzzfeed political editor, the new bakery had run out of bacon by 9.30am and had eight ovens on the go to keep up with demand.

The opening prompted many political journalists in Westminster to share their excitement on Twitter.

Conservative Home executive editor Mark Wallace said he was “swelling” with pride and anticipation ahead of the opening, and added yesterday that there was a “genuinely massive Parliamentary excitement” about it.

Guido chief reporter Ross Kempsell hailed the chain as “merchants of baked goodness”.

Others were more philosophical, with the Independent’s chief political correspondent John Rentoul asking “What does this mean?” as Greggs announced the launch back in January.

Numerous political journalists, including Wallace, have noted the proximity of other Greggs branches – around a 12 minute walk to the nearest location.