August 9, 2017

Time Out London takes print edition digital by putting integrated video screens on the front page

By Rose James Twitter

Time Out London’s printed copies have gone digital with integrated video screens.

Some 500 limited edition copies of what claims to be first ever freesheet with an integrated-screen cover ad were handed out at King’s Cross and Oxford Circus tube station.

The free new cover ad is part of Three’s multi-platform ‘Go Binge’ campaign, in partnership with Mindshare UK. The lucky recipients will be able to stream exclusive footage of the new Netflix series ‘Glow’ via the Three mobile network using the screen embedded into the magazine’s cover.

 

While the screen will only feature in 500 editions of Time Out London’s 309,000 weekly circulation, 50,000 3D postcards featuring the campaign will also be sent to Time Out readers.

