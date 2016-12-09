All Sections


December 9, 2016

Time launches television production arm taking content from its 'real-life' magazines

By Jasper Cox Twitter
Chat magazine

Time UK has launched a television production arm that it says will create “quality factual programming for major UK broadcasters”.

The company plans to use the “colourful stories and personalities” in its portfolio of more than 50 brands, starting with content from real-life titles including Now, Pick Me Up and Chat magazines.

Mick Greenwood, Time UK’s director of video and TV, said: “This is a very exciting move for the business and a great example of us using our traditional strengths to expand into new areas.

“We have such a colourful, diverse portfolio of brands that there are undoubtedly some fantastic stories to be uncovered and brought to life on TV screens.”

Director and executive producer Miki Mistrati and development executive Lauren Abery have been appointed to run the new division.

Documentary-maker Mistrat said: “We have the potential to sit alongside the best producers of factual programming in the country.”

Abery has worked on shows including Kitchen Nightmares UK, Hell’s Kitchen USA and the Channel 4 feature “What Britain Bought in 2015”.

She said: “What makes this production company really interesting is the unique set up.

“It is so different because of the wealth of journalists we have at our fingertips, providing us with unlimited access to ideas and inspiration that we can transform into original TV content.”

 

