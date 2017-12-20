Three years on IPSO is ready to carry out first standards investigation after appointing nine-strong panel

asd2

Press regulator IPSO is ready to carry out its first standards investigation after appointing nine members of its investigations panel.

One of the main new powers for the Independent Press Standards Commission, as compared to the Press Complaints Commission, is that it can investigate members and issue fines of up to £1m. But in more than three years of operation it has never done so.

The six independent and three industry appointees will oversee any such investigations which are held in the future.

These probes can be called for if:

there may have been serious and systemic breaches of the Editors’ Code

there has been one or more failure or failures to comply with the requirements of the Board

a publishers’ annual statement identifies significant issues of concern either in relation to a single incident or a pattern of significant, serial or widespread breaches of the Editors’ Code

astatutory authority reports identify substantial Editors’ Code compliance issues

in exceptional circumstances, IPSO reasonably considers that an investigation is desirable because substantial legal issues or Editors’ Code compliance issues are raised.

The panelists are: