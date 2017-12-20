All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 20, 2017

Three years on IPSO is ready to carry out first standards investigation after appointing nine-strong panel

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
asd2

Press regulator IPSO is ready to carry out its first standards investigation after appointing nine members of its investigations panel.

One of the main new powers for the Independent Press Standards Commission, as compared to the Press Complaints Commission, is that it can investigate members and issue fines of up to £1m. But in more than three years of operation it has never done so.

The six independent and three industry appointees will oversee any such investigations which are held in the future.

These probes can be called for if:

  • there may have been serious and systemic breaches of the Editors’ Code
  • there has been one or more failure or failures to comply with the requirements of the Board
  • a publishers’ annual statement identifies significant issues of concern either in relation to a single incident or a pattern of significant, serial or widespread breaches of the Editors’ Code
  • astatutory authority reports identify substantial Editors’ Code compliance issues
  • in exceptional circumstances, IPSO reasonably considers that an investigation is desirable because substantial legal issues or Editors’ Code compliance issues are raised.

The panelists are:

  • Rachel Childs: Rachel Childs is a former headteacher who has held leadership positions across the primary and secondary sectors.
  • Keith Grehan: Keith Grehan is a Managing Director and co-Founder of Novacies Capital.
  • Sarah Havlin: Certification Officer of Northern Ireland at the Regulator of Trade Unions and Employer Associations.
  • Dermott Horrigan: Retired from Lancashire Police after 35 years’ service, 27 as an investigator at all ranks from constable to detective chief superintendent.
  • Suzanne McCarthy:  Chairman of Depaul UK, a national charity focused on youth homelessness, the Southwark and Lambeth Strategic Health Partnership, the Joint Audit Panel for the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime and the Metropolitan Police Service and the Fundraising Regulator’s Standards Committee.
  • Kim Parsons: A solicitor, who also works as an Ombudsman for the Financial Ombudsman Service, an Adjudicator and Legal Chair for the Solicitors Regulation Authority and as a Legally Qualified Chair/Legal Assessor for the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.
  • Paul Connolly: Media consultant and managing director of a video production & marketing company. Formerly Group Managing Editor of Independent News & Media.
  • Richard Walker: Richard Walker is the former editor of the Sunday Herald and The National and is currently consultant editor with the National.
  • Neil White: Was editor-in-chief of four newspapers, including the Derby Telegraph, and their associated websites until June 2016. Since then, he has been running his own media consultancy.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Journalist of the Year Nick Ferrari on the art of the political interview: 'The secret is to listen to the answers' Journalist of the Year Nick Ferrari on the art of the political interview: 'The secret is to listen to the answers'
  2. Home Secretary Amber Rudd pressed to 'call in' Mail and Telegraph editors over abuse of MPs Home Secretary Amber Rudd pressed to 'call in' Mail and Telegraph editors over abuse of MPs
  3. Swindon Advertiser journalists plan two-day strike action over Newsquest 'poverty pay' Swindon Advertiser journalists plan two-day strike action over Newsquest 'poverty pay'
  4. Appleby sues BBC and Guardian for return of millions of Paradise Papers files which it says were taken in 'criminal act' Appleby sues BBC and Guardian for return of millions of Paradise Papers files which it says were taken in 'criminal act'
  5. All the photographs from the 2017 British Journalism Awards All the photographs from the 2017 British Journalism Awards

Latest Jobs

Twitter, Facebook and Google attacked by MPs for publishing 'stuff that incites people to kill, harm, maim, incite violence against people'
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE