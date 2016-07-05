All Sections

July 5, 2016

Three Sky News presenters to leave ahead of channel's move to new studios

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Three Sky News presenters are set to leave the broadcaster ahead of its move to new studios next year.

Andrew Wilson, who has been at the channel for 22 years, told staff in an email seen by The Guardian that “if ever there were a moment to part with an organisation with which I share so much history, this is it” in reference to the planned move from Isleworth in West London to as yet unconfirmed new facilities.

Lorna Dunkley, who has been at Sky for 14 years including as anchor for the channel’s breaking news coverage of the 7/7 bombings, and Samantha Simmonds, who has worked for the broadcaster for ten years including as anchor during the terror attack in Tunisia and the death of Michael Jackson, are both set to leave on Friday.

Simmonds, who is said to be leaving to “pursue other interests”, said on Twitter: “Just so you know I’m leaving Sky after 10 fabulous years covering some of the biggest stories of the decade – looking forward to new adventures.”

In May, Sky News director of content John McAndrew announced he would be stepping down after more than a decade. He was number three at Sky News, reporting to news chief John Ryley and deputy head Graham McWilliam.

The same month Sky News announced that it would be closing the US version of its website.

