Three Mail on Sunday journalists injured in crash apparently caused by migrants outside Calais

Three journalists from the Mail on Sunday were all injured after they swerved their car to avoid a log apparently thrown by migrants on to a road near Calais.

The paper yesterday reported that the trio were victims of a new tactic by people trying to enter Britain illegally via the French port.

Reporter Ben Ellery and photographers Steve Burton and John McLellan were all injured when their car swerved to avoid the log and collided with an articulated lorry.

Ellery suffered a gash to his head needing eight stitches. The other two also suffered cuts to their faces.

The MoS team was investigating reports that migrants were throwing obstructions on to the roads outside Calais in order to force lorries to stop so they can board them.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ellery wrote: “…the most chilling aspect of the crash in which my car was written off and my two passengers and I narrowly escaped death, was that it was not an accident at all – but the result of a deliberate, cold-blooded act.

“The tree trunk hurled at our car which caused the near-fatal swerve could have been thrown at any family travelling back to the UK. And the next victims may not be so lucky.”