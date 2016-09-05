All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 5, 2016

Three Mail on Sunday journalists injured in crash apparently caused by migrants outside Calais

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
mos_crash

Three journalists from the Mail on Sunday were all injured after they swerved their car to avoid a log apparently thrown by migrants on to a road near Calais.

The paper yesterday reported that the trio were victims of a new tactic by people trying to enter Britain illegally via the French port.

Reporter Ben Ellery and photographers Steve Burton and John McLellan were all injured when their car swerved to avoid the log and collided with an articulated lorry.

Ellery suffered a gash to his head needing eight stitches. The other two also suffered cuts to their faces.

The MoS team was investigating reports that migrants were throwing obstructions on to the roads outside Calais in order to force lorries to stop so they can board them.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ellery wrote: “…the most chilling aspect of the crash in which my car was written off and my two passengers and I narrowly escaped death, was that it was not an accident at all – but the result of a deliberate, cold-blooded act.

“The tree trunk hurled at our car which caused the near-fatal swerve could have been thrown at any family travelling back to the UK. And the next victims may not be so lucky.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × one =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Former footballer Lee Sharpe and ex-girlfriend settle phone-hacking damages claims
  2. Three Sky News presenters to leave ahead of channel's move to new studios Three Sky News presenters to leave ahead of channel's move to new studios
  3. First Sun reporter arrested under Elveden to set up news agency in South Africa: 'We were journalists not jihadists' First Sun reporter arrested under Elveden to set up news agency in South Africa: 'We were journalists not jihadists'
  4. Telegraph profits down year on year but still huge compared to Times and Guardian Telegraph profits down year on year but still huge compared to Times and Guardian
  5. Survey reveals that nearly half UK journalists think that most PRs are not up to the job Survey reveals that nearly half UK journalists think that most PRs are not up to the job

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Click Here for a Discounted Rate

CLOSE