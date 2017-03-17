All Sections

March 17, 2017

Three journalism apprentices begin their NCTJ training with The Sun

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Three new journalism apprentices have joined The Sun.

Jordan Davies, Oscar Paul and Joe Archer are the successful candidates for The Sun’s 12-month apprentice programme that will include taking a full-time, fast-track multimedia journalism NCTJ diploma at News Associates.

The apprentices will have six months training while doing one day a week at The Sun before going full time at the title for the rest of the scheme.

Oscar and Jordan will work on the sports desk with Joe on news.

Sun TV reporter Lucy Jones was part of the scheme last year. Since joining the paper she has quizzed Prince Harry, spent the night in a haunted hotel with TV presenter Christine Lampard and interviewed celebrities such as actor Tom Hiddleston and 1D’s Louis Tomlinson.

Archer, 21 from Lincolnshire studied Natural Sciences at Nottingham University; Paul, 25 from Suffolk, took a degree in history at Liverpool and was working in a betting shop before joining the scheme and Davies, 21, from Essex, has a degree in English from King’s College London.

 

Davies and Archer both attended News UK’s 2016 summer school for aspiring journalists. Applications are currently being taken for this year’s free week-long News UK summer school.

Explore these topics

Former Chancellor George Osborne to be new editor of the Evening Standard
