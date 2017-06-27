Three CNN journalists resign after story connecting Trump ally to Russian investment fund is retracted

Three CNN journalists are reported to have resigned yesterday after the TV channel took down a website article which was critical of a Donald Trump ally.

The story, posted online on Thursday night, was taken down on Friday following an internal investigation.

An Editor’s Note issued by CNN on Friday night said: “On June 22, 2017, CNN.com published a story connecting Anthony Scaramucci with investigations into the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

“The story did not meet CNN’s editorial standards and has been retracted. Links to the story have been disabled. CNN apologizes to Mr. Scaramucci.”

Vocal Trump ally Scaramucci accepted the apology after accusing the article of setting out to attack Trump’s friends.

.@CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on. https://t.co/lyVajCKNHx — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 24, 2017

Trump accused the network of “fake news”.

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Thomas Frank, author of the original article, Eric Lichtblau, an assistant managing editor in CNN’s Washington bureau, and Lex Haris, head of the investigations unit were the three who are reported to have resigned.

According to CNN’s own report about the affair: “An internal investigation by CNN management found that some standard editorial processes were not followed when the article was published, people briefed on the results of the investigation said.”

Haris was quoted by CNN: “This is a news organisation that prizes accuracy and fairness above all else. I am leaving, but will carry those principles wherever I go.”