All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 27, 2017

Three CNN journalists resign after story connecting Trump ally to Russian investment fund is retracted

By Zainab Mahmood Twitter

Three CNN journalists are reported to have resigned yesterday after the TV channel took down a website article which was critical of a Donald Trump ally.

The story, posted online on Thursday night, was taken down on Friday following an internal investigation.

Timeline

An Editor’s Note issued by CNN on Friday night said: “On June 22, 2017, CNN.com published a story connecting Anthony Scaramucci with investigations into the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

“The story did not meet CNN’s editorial standards and has been retracted. Links to the story have been disabled. CNN apologizes to Mr. Scaramucci.”

Vocal Trump ally Scaramucci accepted the apology after accusing the article of setting out to attack Trump’s friends.

Trump accused the network of “fake news”.

Thomas Frank, author of the original article, Eric Lichtblau, an assistant managing editor in CNN’s Washington bureau, and Lex Haris, head of the investigations unit were the three who are reported to have resigned.

According to CNN’s own report about the affair: “An internal investigation by CNN management found that some standard editorial processes were not followed when the article was published, people briefed on the results of the investigation said.”

Haris was quoted by CNN: “This is a news organisation that prizes accuracy and fairness above all else. I am leaving, but will carry those principles wherever I go.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen + 1 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Opening of inquest into deaths of London Bridge terrorists goes unreported as journalists not informed Opening of inquest into deaths of London Bridge terrorists goes unreported as journalists not informed
  2. Mail Online apologises over initial Finsbury Park mosque attack headline which referenced 'hate cleric Abu Hamza' Mail Online apologises over initial Finsbury Park mosque attack headline which referenced 'hate cleric Abu Hamza'
  3. Telegraph reveals 2016 profit plunge helping explain paywall move and chief executive's exit Telegraph reveals 2016 profit plunge helping explain paywall move and chief executive's exit
  4. NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online
  5. Al Jazeera English chief says Saudi-led ultimatum is most serious threat channel has faced Al Jazeera English chief says Saudi-led ultimatum is most serious threat channel has faced

Latest Jobs

Opening of inquest into deaths of London Bridge terrorists goes unreported as journalists not informed
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE