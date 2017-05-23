Manchester terror attack: National press front pages changed overnight after atrocity

Theresa May’s manifesto u-turn on plans for a “dementia tax” was wiped off many of the national newspaper front pages as first editions were changed in the wake of a terror attack in Manchester.

At least 22 people were killed after an explosion at 10.30pm last night at an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester arena.

Journalists on the Manchester Evening News have been updating a live blog throughout the night.

The title reported an outpouring of offers of help from readers with many offering rooms to those stranded in the city in the aftermath of the blast and others seeking information about how to give blood..

Full list of places you can give blood in Manchester https://t.co/gKbmVWSjFR

— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

No related posts.

Front pages: