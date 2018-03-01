All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 1, 2018

Theresa May pokes fun at Standard editor Osborne and lauds political journalists at Westminster Correspondents’ Dinner

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Theresa May used the Westminster Correspondents’ Dinner to restate her commitment to a free press and poke fun at her former colleague and Evening Standard editor George Osborne.

The Prime Minister spoke at the event for the first time, joking that she called a snap general election last year specifically to “get out of” speaking in front of lobby journalists.

Nonetheless, May echoed her words from earlier in the day at Prime Minister’s Questions underlining the importance of a free press and complimented political journalists who hold the powerful to account.

She said: It has been my pleasure to celebrate the role of a free press and impartial journalism with you all this evening.

“You do essential work in the service of freedom. You stand in a proud tradition, stretching back centuries.”

Elsewhere in her speech, May took the opportunity to take a dig at Osborne, as she thanked The Times Red Box editor Matt Chorley for his introduction.

She said: “Matt is vying with George Osborne for this year’s hotly-contested ‘Theresa May Sycophant of the Year’ award.”

Since stepping down as an MP shortly after taking helm of the Evening Standard, Osborne has written a number of editorials taking aim at May and her handling of Brexit negotiations, although the paper did back her 2017 election bid.

May jokingly called Chorley one of her biggest cheerleaders on Fleet Street, before listing “recent glowing reviews” that have appeared in Red Box.

The quotes she gave included: “We must surely assume that Theresa May has a skill”, and: “It must have been a brave adviser who suggested to the Prime Minister that she give a speech about robots, rather than like one”.

May also credited the work of Kate McCann, chairman of the Press Gallery and senior political correspondent at The Telegraph, and Emily Ashton of Buzzfeed, in this centenary year of female suffrage and with the backdrop of the Time’s Up and Me Too movements.

She said: “As far as I’m concerned, we need a lot more ambitious women in top jobs and I am delighted that we now have two women at the top of the Press Gallery.”

Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. All change as Daily Express and Daily Star editors leave following Trinity Mirror buyout All change as Daily Express and Daily Star editors leave following Trinity Mirror buyout
  2. US digital publisher Little Things becomes first major casualty of 'catastrophic' Facebook News Feed changes US digital publisher Little Things becomes first major casualty of 'catastrophic' Facebook News Feed changes
  3. Labour will not accept any more donations from Max Mosley after 'racist' pamphlet uncovered by Daily Mail Labour will not accept any more donations from Max Mosley after 'racist' pamphlet uncovered by Daily Mail
  4. Trinity Mirror shareholders strongly back Express Newspapers buyout Trinity Mirror shareholders strongly back Express Newspapers buyout
  5. Max Mosley says he did not perjure himself in 2008 NotW privacy trial despite Daily Mail revelations Max Mosley says he did not perjure himself in 2008 NotW privacy trial despite Daily Mail revelations

Latest Jobs

Skwawkbox among Impress members considering cutting ties with regulator over Daily Mail's Max Mosley revelations
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE