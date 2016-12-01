UK Government spent nearly £5m last year advertising with Sun, Times and Mail titles

Central Government departments spent £2.8m on advertising with News UK titles last year, including more than £800,000 with The Sun alone.
The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online received just under £2m in Government advertising for the year to the end of March 2016.
The figures were revealed in response to a parliamentary question asked by Stephen Doughty, MP for Cardiff South and Penarth.
Doughty asked: “How much has the Government spent on advertising in (a) The Times, (b) The Sunday Times, (c) The Mail on Sunday, (d) The Sun, (e) The Sun on Sunday, (f) The Huffington Post, (g) Mail Online, (h) Daily Mail, (i) The Guardian and (j) Trinity Mirror newspapers in each Department in the last six years”.
Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office Ben Gummer replied with figures for the given titles over the past financial year.
The totals are in the table below, along with Press Gazette’s circulation data:
|Title
|Amount
|Print circ/online daily browsers
|Daily Mail
|£893,398
|1,510,824
|The Sun
|£844,204
|1,672,217
|Times
|£797,808
|437,352
|The Sunday Times
|£759,289
|781,237
|Mail on Sunday
|£564,559
|1,315,977
|Mail Online
|£504,358
|14,300,000
|Sun on Sunday
|£399,773
|1,437,208
|Daily Mirror/Daily Record/Sunday Mirror/The People
|£339,125
|1,862,961
|The Guardian
|£339,125
|157,778
All the figures quoted appear to be for print advertising (with the exception of Mail Online).
Here is Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer’s answer in full: “Government advertising is purchased by our media buying partner, Carat.
“Carat has held the contract for UK Government media buying since January 2015. The figures that are supplied below show spend by departmental groups for the financial year 2015/16. HM Government does not hold figures for previous financial years.
“In the last Parliament, the Government saved £18.6 billion through efficiencies and reform – and we are aiming to make another £15-20 billion in efficiency savings by 2019-20.
“Since 2010, we have already reduced Government spending on communications by £1 billion.
“Government advertising supports the government’s priorities and helps deliver its programmes. Government communications helps improve the lives of people and communities in the UK, assists with the effective operation of our public services and delivers responsive and informative communications 24 hours a day.
“The advertising expenditure figures below are provided by Departmental Group, and include for each Department expenditure by Arms Length Bodies reporting to the respective Secretary of State.”
Daily Mail/Weekend Magazine
- DEFRA £12,160
- DCLG £74,100
- DWP £79,888
- HMT £569,594
- Home Office £18,816
- DCMS £64,600
- DH £74,240
- Total £893,398
Trinity Mirror – Daily Mirror/Daily Record/Sunday Mirror/The People/We Love Telly
- BIS £8,100
- DCLG £16,200
- DWP £64,613
- HMT £104,669
- DH £134,943
- DCMS £6,400
- MOD £4,200
- Total £339,125
Guardian/The Guide/Weekend
- DEFRA £2,420
- DFE £10,956
- DCLG £4,840
- DWP £4,180
- HMT £69,575
- DFT £1,210
- Home Office £2,640
- UKTI £4,840
- DCMS £5,808
Total £106,469
Mail on Sunday/Event Magazine/You Magazine
- DEFRA £36,922
- DWP £65,268
- HMT £363,836
- Home Office £16,023
- BIS £8,000
- DH £41,610
- DCMS £32,900
Total £564,559
Sun on Sunday/Fabulous
- DWP £76,853
- HMT £236,859
- DH £75,298
- DCMS £10,763
- Total £399,773
The Sun/TV Magazine
- MOD £12,000
- BIS £41,370
- DCLG £105,887
- DWP £109,603
- HMT £301,713
- DCMS £42,000
- DH £231,631
- Total £844,204
The Sunday Times
- DEFRA £33,380
- DFE £122,904
- DWP £31,864
- HMT £493,084
- Home Office £55,307
- BIS £11,370
- DCMS £11,380
- Total £759,289
Times/Times Magazine
- DEFRA £14,400
- DFE £36,941
- DWP £10,151
- HMT £337,019
- Home Office £347,341
- DCMS £5,970
- UKTI £11,488
- DCMS £34,498
- Total £797,808
Mail Online
- HMT £149,500
- MOD £154,442
- BIS £37,802
- DH £162,614
- Total £504,358
Huffington Post
We only use one supplier for AOL owned properties (that includes Huffington Post) so it is impossible to distinguish from other AOL bookings that run across the portfolio.