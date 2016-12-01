UK Government spent nearly £5m last year advertising with Sun, Times and Mail titles

Central Government departments spent £2.8m on advertising with News UK titles last year, including more than £800,000 with The Sun alone.

The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online received just under £2m in Government advertising for the year to the end of March 2016.

The figures were revealed in response to a parliamentary question asked by Stephen Doughty, MP for Cardiff South and Penarth.

Doughty asked: “How much has the Government spent on advertising in (a) The Times, (b) The Sunday Times, (c) The Mail on Sunday, (d) The Sun, (e) The Sun on Sunday, (f) The Huffington Post, (g) Mail Online, (h) Daily Mail, (i) The Guardian and (j) Trinity Mirror newspapers in each Department in the last six years”.

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office Ben Gummer replied with figures for the given titles over the past financial year.

The totals are in the table below, along with Press Gazette’s circulation data:

Title Amount Print circ/online daily browsers Daily Mail £893,398 1,510,824 The Sun £844,204 1,672,217 Times £797,808 437,352 The Sunday Times £759,289 781,237 Mail on Sunday £564,559 1,315,977 Mail Online £504,358 14,300,000 Sun on Sunday £399,773 1,437,208 Daily Mirror/Daily Record/Sunday Mirror/The People £339,125 1,862,961 The Guardian £339,125 157,778

All the figures quoted appear to be for print advertising (with the exception of Mail Online).

Here is Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer’s answer in full: “Government advertising is purchased by our media buying partner, Carat.

“Carat has held the contract for UK Government media buying since January 2015. The figures that are supplied below show spend by departmental groups for the financial year 2015/16. HM Government does not hold figures for previous financial years.

“In the last Parliament, the Government saved £18.6 billion through efficiencies and reform – and we are aiming to make another £15-20 billion in efficiency savings by 2019-20.

“Since 2010, we have already reduced Government spending on communications by £1 billion.

“Government advertising supports the government’s priorities and helps deliver its programmes. Government communications helps improve the lives of people and communities in the UK, assists with the effective operation of our public services and delivers responsive and informative communications 24 hours a day.

“The advertising expenditure figures below are provided by Departmental Group, and include for each Department expenditure by Arms Length Bodies reporting to the respective Secretary of State.”

Daily Mail/Weekend Magazine

DEFRA £12,160

DCLG £74,100

DWP £79,888

HMT £569,594

Home Office £18,816

DCMS £64,600

DH £74,240

Total £893,398

Trinity Mirror – Daily Mirror/Daily Record/Sunday Mirror/The People/We Love Telly

BIS £8,100

DCLG £16,200

DWP £64,613

HMT £104,669

DH £134,943

DCMS £6,400

MOD £4,200

Total £339,125

Guardian/The Guide/Weekend

DEFRA £2,420

DFE £10,956

DCLG £4,840

DWP £4,180

HMT £69,575

DFT £1,210

Home Office £2,640

UKTI £4,840

DCMS £5,808

Total £106,469

Mail on Sunday/Event Magazine/You Magazine

DEFRA £36,922

DWP £65,268

HMT £363,836

Home Office £16,023

BIS £8,000

DH £41,610

DCMS £32,900

Total £564,559

Sun on Sunday/Fabulous

DWP £76,853

HMT £236,859

DH £75,298

DCMS £10,763

Total £399,773

The Sun/TV Magazine

MOD £12,000

BIS £41,370

DCLG £105,887

DWP £109,603

HMT £301,713

DCMS £42,000

DH £231,631

Total £844,204

The Sunday Times

DEFRA £33,380

DFE £122,904

DWP £31,864

HMT £493,084

Home Office £55,307

BIS £11,370

DCMS £11,380

Total £759,289

Times/Times Magazine

DEFRA £14,400

DFE £36,941

DWP £10,151

HMT £337,019

Home Office £347,341

DCMS £5,970

UKTI £11,488

DCMS £34,498

Total £797,808

Mail Online

HMT £149,500

MOD £154,442

BIS £37,802

DH £162,614

Total £504,358

Huffington Post

We only use one supplier for AOL owned properties (that includes Huffington Post) so it is impossible to distinguish from other AOL bookings that run across the portfolio.