The Times revives quarterly mag for its 'most affluent' readers - Luxx

The Times has revived its quarterly lifestyle magazine Luxx with former Esquire editor Jeremy Langmead as editor.

Langmead will continue in his role as brand and content director of shopping website Mr Porter.

According to publisher News UK, Luxx “will provide the most affluent readers of The Times with a revamped offering to ensure that they stay well-informed about the best products, services and innovations available in the luxury market”.

It claims that The Times and Sunday Times reach more households earning at least £150,000 than any other UK newspapers.

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: “We’re proud of the affluent and influential audience that The Times and The Sunday Times have. The decision to bring back Luxx to The Times addresses the needs of our most affluent readers.

“We know that our readers believe it is worth paying for quality, and they trust us to keep them informed on all matters of luxury with the same integrity, authority and sound judgment as Times journalism.”

Luxx was launched in 2007 but dropped by The Times as a quarterly title in 2013.

The first revived edition of Luxx will be distributed free with The Times on Saturday, 3 December, 2016.