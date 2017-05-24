The Times launches paid-for premium content website for lawyers called The Brief

The Times has launched a premium website for legal readers called The Brief.

It will cost £4 a week for new subscribers, and an additional £1 a week for existing ones.

The brief will be edited by Times expert legal journalists Frances Gibb and Jonathan Ames.

The new premium service has been spun out of the existing free email bulletin, The Brief. It promises to provide daily news, practice area investigations, podcasts and detailed analysis from guest writers including leading QCs, MPs and members of the House of Lords.

The Brief will also host events, round-tables, networking groups and online forums.

Times editor John Witherow said: “The Brief Premium shows how The Times continues to innovate and develop new products to match the interests of our readers. The new service will give subscribers access to expert commentary, leading legal minds and contributors from across the legal profession.”

Co-editor of The Brief Gibb said: “Lawyers are busy people. The Brief Premium will keep them on top of the latest news, views and gossip across the industry – including in-depth reports in their fields of interest.”