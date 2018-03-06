All Sections

March 6, 2018

The Telegraph appoints largest ever intake of apprentices with ten editorial roles

By Arun Kakar Twitter

The Telegraph has welcomed its largest ever intake of apprentices, including ten editorial roles, since launching the programme in 2015.

The newspaper has taken on a total of 28 apprentices, with roles also taken across its technology, commercial and HR departments.

The two-year programme is fully-funded, including tuition fees for a relevant qualification and a “competitive salary”, along with on-the-job training.

A number of former apprentices have gone into permanent roles at the company, including a production assistant, video news producer, research executive, assistant planning editor and features assistant.

Gnosoulla Tsioupra-Lewis, chief people officer at The Telegraph, said: “We’re delighted to have found apprentices of such a high calibre – their enthusiasm and appetite for learning is fantastic.

“Having people from a diverse range of backgrounds is important to The Telegraph and we’re committed to providing those with talent and ambition the opportunity to join us for an exciting and rewarding career.”

Four apprentices were hired through a partnership with social mobility charity Making the Leap, which helps young people from diverse backgrounds develop the necessary skills to succeed in their chosen careers.

Megan Stephens joined the Telegraph Apprenticeship Programme as a research executive before joining the publication in a permanent full time role as a junior research executive.

She said: “As an apprentice I have been immersed in the day to day running of The Telegraph, gaining a valuable amount of knowledge and experience.

“My on the job skills as well as working towards a qualification, I knew would put me in the best position to advance in my career.

“I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of my apprenticeship. I’ve gained a huge amount of responsibility and I know that everything I am currently doing will benefit me in the future.”

The Telegraph graduate scheme continues to run alongside its apprenticeship programme and closed to applicants last month.

