The Telegraph aims to become UK's 'leading publisher of technology journalism' with launch of new tech reporting team

The Telegraph is massively expanding its technology coverage as it aims to become the leading UK publisher of technology journalism, creating 12 new jobs.

The title is hiring a brand new team of reporters, writers and editors based in London and at its biggest-ever foreign bureau in Silicon Valley as part of its Technology Intelligence initiative.

Sunday Telegraph editor Allister Heath will lead the new coverage – which will mostly sit behind the Telegraph’s metered “premium” paywall, accessible to registered users and subscribers.

He said: “Technology journalism used to be about devices. Now it is the story of everything and is the greatest story of our time. Everything we do is governed by the technology that surrounds us all.

“Technology Intelligence will be at the forefront of campaigning in the technology space, pressing for policies that unleash an entrepreneurial revolution to spread the opportunities of capitalism more widely to build a Britain of all the talents.”

The launch was formally announced at the Adweek Europe conference this afternoon by Telegraph Media Group chief executive Nick Hugh.

The new coverage will focus on five distinct themes: companies, devices, development, the effects of technology, and the UK start-up scene, according to an editorial by assistant editor Matthew Bayley.

He wrote: “Our mission is to chronicle for our audience the technological revolution going on around us, and to campaign to harness it to ensure that Britain’s society and economy are retooled for the challenges of a new, global era.

“With a brand new team of reporters, writers and editors based in London and Silicon Valley, our aim is to establish the Telegraph as the leading UK publisher of technology journalism.”

The Technology Intelligence coverage will be featured in a daily technology page in the business section of The Telegraph, a new technology section on the website and Live App as well as a daily Alexa “technology flash” briefing for Amazon Echo users and a daily newsletter.

The Telegraph will open its biggest-ever foreign bureau with a team of five in Silicon Valley, led by technology editor James Titcomb who becomes Silicon Valley Bureau Chief.

The new technology team will also have nine journalists based in London, including Harry de Quetteville, formerly The Telegraph’s comment editor, who has become technology special correspondent.

The initiative is creating 12 new jobs in total.

De Quetteville launched the new coverage yesterday with a five-part series on Britain’s trillion-dollar technology ambitions.

Recruitment for the new positions is ongoing with the aim of having a full team up and running within the next month, Press Gazette understands.

Bayley said: “Technology Intelligence will offer registered readers global technology journalism with a British voice, combined with a campaigning ambition to unleash Britain’s entrepreneurial spirit and establish the most diverse and vibrant networking organisation for the tech community.”

