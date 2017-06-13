All Sections

June 13, 2017

The Sun's paid apprenticeship scheme opens to applicants without a university degree

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Sun is looking to take on apprentice journalists and says applicants will be paid and don’t need a degree.

Apprenticeship applications are open to young people aged 18 to 25 who have at least five “good” GCSEs, or equivalent, including English, and who “haven’t pursued university education”, the paper said.

Successful candidates will be paid throughout their first year of NCTJ-accredited training, held at News Associates in Wimbledon, London, before working full-time for The Sun on a 12 to 24 month fixed-term contract.

This is the second year the UK’s best-selling daily newspaper has run its apprenticeship scheme, last year offering three apprentice positions, through owners News UK.

Press Gazette understands The Sun hasn’t put a figure on how many apprentices it will take on this year, but all candidates who impress will be considered.

Previous successful Sun scheme candidates include news reporter Joe Archer and TV reporter Lucy Jones. Archer, 21, told the paper: “It is an unmissable ­opportunity and an incredible experience.” Jones added: “I wouldn’t have got here without the Sun scheme.”

Online applications must be submitted by 9am on Monday, 10 July.

Picture: Reuters/Toby Melville

