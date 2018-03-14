The Sun promotes head of showbiz Dan Wootton to executive editor

The Sun’s head of showbiz and associate editor Dan Wootton has been promoted to executive editor.

Wootton, who was named Showbiz Reporter of the Year for the third time at last night Press Awards, will also host a new weekly slot on TalkRadio.

In his new role, which he will begin once a successor is found, Wootton will join The Sun’s editorial rota and launch a new weekly showbiz column.

He said: “Editing the Bizarre column has been my dream job, but I’ve got a great team in place and know it’s the right time to move onto new responsibilities at The Sun.

“I’m very excited about launching a new Saturday entertainment column and a weekend show at Talk Radio, as well as continuing my podcast and big interviews for the newspaper.”

His exclusive interviews in the past year include Ed Sheeran and Celine Dion, and he got the first interview with Ant McPartlin after the TV presenter’s exit from rehab.

Wootton, pictured with One Direction’s Niall Horan, joined The Sun on Sunday in July 2013 and became head of showbiz and editor of the Bizarre column a year later.

In February 2016, he was promoted to associate editor and launched the Bizarre TV column.

Previously, he has been showbiz editor at the News of the World, TV columnist at the Daily Mail and editor at large at Now Magazine.

He has also been the showbiz correspondent for ITV’s lifestyle and entertainment show Lorraine for the past nine years.