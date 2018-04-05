All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
April 5, 2018

The Sun offers £50,000 reward for information leading to identification of Tottenham teen's killer

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Sun is offering a £50,000 reward for information leading to the identification of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne’s killer.

Trainee hairdresser Tanesha was shot dead on Monday evening in Tottenham, north London, as she walked near her home with friends.

The substantial reward is advertised in today’s newspaper, on posters in the Tottenham area and across The Sun’s social channels.

Local shopkeepers have also put the poster in their windows in the hope that somebody might come forward with information.

The Sun is asking individuals who may know something to call the Met Police incident room on 020 8358 0100 or call The Sun on 020 7782 4104 or email exclusive@the-sun.co.uk.

Both the family and the Metropolitan Police are aware of the reward. Visit The Sun website for terms and conditions.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “The Sun offers £50,000 reward for information leading to identification of Tottenham teen's killer”

  1. Have you read the terms and conditions?
    The person who gives the information will have to do an interview with The Sun to receive the reward.
    I can’t see anyone agreeing to this and The Sun knows this.
    It’s pretty disgusting they are using this poor girl’s death for shameless publicity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Journalists ‘disappointed’ Independent not releasing gender pay gap figures Journalists ‘disappointed’ Independent not releasing gender pay gap figures
  2. Tributes to an 'outstanding journalist' from Fleet Street's heyday as former Sunday People editor Ernest Burrington dies aged 91 Tributes to an 'outstanding journalist' from Fleet Street's heyday as former Sunday People editor Ernest Burrington dies aged 91
  3. Legal letter prompts The Observer to issue clarification over claims linking Cambridge Analytica and Aggregate IQ data firms Legal letter prompts The Observer to issue clarification over claims linking Cambridge Analytica and Aggregate IQ data firms
  4. BBC UK news editor defends lack of coverage of anti-Brexit marches against claims of 'deliberate blackout' BBC UK news editor defends lack of coverage of anti-Brexit marches against claims of 'deliberate blackout'
  5. Future buys Music Week publisher Newbay Media in deal worth $13.8m Future buys Music Week publisher Newbay Media in deal worth $13.8m

Latest Jobs

Zuckerberg says he is still right person to lead Facebook amid claims 87m users could be affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE