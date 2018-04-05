The Sun offers £50,000 reward for information leading to identification of Tottenham teen's killer

The Sun is offering a £50,000 reward for information leading to the identification of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne’s killer.

Trainee hairdresser Tanesha was shot dead on Monday evening in Tottenham, north London, as she walked near her home with friends.

The substantial reward is advertised in today’s newspaper, on posters in the Tottenham area and across The Sun’s social channels.

Local shopkeepers have also put the poster in their windows in the hope that somebody might come forward with information.

The Sun is asking individuals who may know something to call the Met Police incident room on 020 8358 0100 or call The Sun on 020 7782 4104 or email exclusive@the-sun.co.uk.

Both the family and the Metropolitan Police are aware of the reward. Visit The Sun website for terms and conditions.