May 4, 2017

The Sun mistakenly published report of Prince Philip's death ahead of 'emergency' palace announcement

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Sun mistakenly published a story claiming Prince Philip had died ahead of an ’emergency meeting’ called by Buckingham Palace this morning.

The story, which was headlined: “Prince Philip dead at 95, how did the Duke of Edinburgh die, etc etc“, was quickly taken down.

A 10am palace announcement in fact revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh was retiring from public engagements as of autumn this year.

Press Gazette understands that a Sun journalist had been updating the paper’s obituary on Prince Philip when they clicked on publish, rather than save, by mistake.

A Sun executive said: “It’s an accident that could happen to anyone, everyone here is mortified by this.”

Although removed from the website, the story is visible on Google searches.

