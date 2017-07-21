All Sections


July 21, 2017

The Sun, Mirror and Daily Star all lose sales by more than 10 per cent year on year in June

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Redtop tabloids saw the biggest print newspaper sales declines in June with the Daily Star the biggest faller – down 18 per cent year on year on weekdays and 26 per cent on Sundays.

The Star was competing against sales boosted by discounting this time last year.

Timeline

The Sun dropped 10.5 per cent to 1.6m sales a day, the Daily Mirror fell 17 per cent to 641,000 copies and the Sunday Mirror fell 20 per cent to 556,000.

The year-on-year declines may have been worsened by the increased interest in news in June 2016 around Britain’s referendum on leaving the European Union.

The only newspaper to increase sales year on year was The Times, up 2 per cent to 458,381 – putting it close behind the Daily Telegraph on 484,010.

However, The Times sales includes 97,105 bulks (free copies given away at places like airports and hotels) in its sale. In June 2016 The Times bulks figure stood at 72,622.

When the increase in bulks is taken out of the equation The Times saw a slight drop in paid-for sales year on year – meaning every national newspaper’s print sale declined last month.

Title Jun-17 MoM% YoY% Bulks
The Sun 1,571,168 -0.31 -10.49 118,073
Metro (free) 1,480,004 0.02 9.78
Daily Mail 1,440,392 -0.2 -6.97 65,159
The Sun on Sunday 1,344,894 -0.22 -9.08 118,305
The Mail on Sunday 1,236,839 -0.24 -9.14 62,289
London Evening Standard (free) 907,269 0.44 -0.3
The Sunday Times 792,081 -1.35 -1.77 93,535
Daily Mirror 640,747 -0.84 -16.86
Sunday Mirror 555,800 -1.27 -20.2
The Daily Telegraph 484,010 0.99 -2.47 68,470
The Times 458,381 0.32 2.05 97,105
Daily Star 426,154 -0.75 -17
Daily Express 381,467 -0.06 -9.4
The Sunday Telegraph 355,539 0.01 -7.15 34,196
Sunday Express 328,559 -1.96 -11.74
i 270,990 1.46 -7.9 58,366
Daily Star – Sunday 250,248 0.86 -25.66
Sunday People 224,652 0.33 -17.72
Financial Times 193,029 -1.1 -3.18 21,995
The Observer 192,889 8.57 -5.91
The Guardian 159,007 3.82 -7.4
Sunday Mail 153,427 -2.48 -13.45
Daily Record 145,724 -1.26 -13.19
Sunday Post 135,747 -0.47 -10.61 538
City AM (free) 91,294 0.44 -6.52

