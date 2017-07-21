The Sun, Mirror and Daily Star all lose sales by more than 10 per cent year on year in June

Redtop tabloids saw the biggest print newspaper sales declines in June with the Daily Star the biggest faller – down 18 per cent year on year on weekdays and 26 per cent on Sundays.

The Star was competing against sales boosted by discounting this time last year.

The Sun dropped 10.5 per cent to 1.6m sales a day, the Daily Mirror fell 17 per cent to 641,000 copies and the Sunday Mirror fell 20 per cent to 556,000.

The year-on-year declines may have been worsened by the increased interest in news in June 2016 around Britain’s referendum on leaving the European Union.

The only newspaper to increase sales year on year was The Times, up 2 per cent to 458,381 – putting it close behind the Daily Telegraph on 484,010.

However, The Times sales includes 97,105 bulks (free copies given away at places like airports and hotels) in its sale. In June 2016 The Times bulks figure stood at 72,622.

When the increase in bulks is taken out of the equation The Times saw a slight drop in paid-for sales year on year – meaning every national newspaper’s print sale declined last month.