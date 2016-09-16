The Sun cuts 20 sub-editors as it shifts editorial resources to online

The Sun is cutting around 20 sub editors, mainly working on the print edition, as it focuses more resources online.

According to a source at News UK, The Sun is investing in journalism overall and the title is said to employ more journalists today than ever before.

The Sun has been ramping up investment in its website since dropping subscription charges for online last November.

The site was relaunched in June and is now the fastest growing national newspaper website, in terms of daily unique browsers.

According to ABC, web traffic to The Sun grew 128 per cent year on year to just under 3m browsers per day in August (still well behind the market-leading Mail Online on 15.m browsers per day).

The Sun is the UK’s top selling print newspaper with average circulation in August of 1.7m (down 8 per cent year on year).

A source at News UK told Press Gazette: “The newsroom is being refocused on what is profitable. There are more journalists than ever working at The Sun, with over 100 now working online.”

