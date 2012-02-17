The Sun claims 'Kick Out Qatada' is 'fastest-growing newspaper petition in modern history'

The Sun claimed today that its ‘Must Try Harder to kick out Qatada’ campaign has been the fastest-growing newspaper petition in modern history.

Five Sun journalists delivered sacks containing petition forms from Sun readers. Some 110,700 had signed the petition by yesterday, eight days after the campaign was launched. The Sun is still accepting more sign-ups for its campaign.

Suspected terrorist Abu Qatada is currently confined to house in North West London for 22 hours a day following a European Court of Human Rights ruling that bars him being deported to Jordon because he might be subject to torture there.

