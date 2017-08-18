The Sun appoints City AM's Tracy Boles as business editor

The Sun has announced that Tracy Boles will replace Rhodri Phillips, who left the paper earlier this month, as business editor of The Sun.

Tracey was previously news editor at City AM. Her career in financial journalism spans 17 years, and she has covered defining business stories such as the credit crunch and the financial crisis.

Her former roles include business editor at The Sunday Express, business reporter for The Sunday Times, chief reporter at Sunday Business and personal finance correspondent for The Observer.

Boles said she was “excited” to join The Sun at “what is a historic time for the UK its economy”.

“I look forward to bringing the top business and finance news to The Sun’s many readers, and would like to hear from anyone with a great story to tell, or chief executive to interview.”

Sun managing editor Paul Clarkson said: “Tracey is a great addition to our team at The Sun having worked on important stories from the world of finance throughout her career.

“She will bring our readers the top business news of the day through the Sun’s City page, and beyond.”