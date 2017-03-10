All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 10, 2017

The Sun apologises and pays damages to Justin Lee Collins over report he was sacked for sexism

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Sun has apologised and agreed to pay libel damages to former TV presenter Justin Lee Collins after reporting that he was sacked from a radio station for making sexist comments.

The 17 May 2016 story said he was overheard saying: “There’s too much p**** running this station”.

Lawyer Alex Cochrone, of Collyer Bristow, said: “The article published by The Sun made a very serious allegation about my client that was entirely false.

“I am happy to say that The Sun have now apologised to Justin Lee Collins and agreed to pay him libel damages and his legal costs.  Justin is obviously very pleased with the apology and the successful outcome to this matter”.

The Sun published a correction today: “In an article “Airwave goodbye to JLC” (17 May 2016) we mistakenly said that Justin Lee Collins had been sacked from his job at internet radio station Fubar because he had behaved in a sexist way towards his female co-workers.

“We wish to make clear that JLC did not behave in this way and has not been sacked from Fubar.  We apologise to JLC and have agreed to pay him damages.”

In a claim form reported by Press Gazette Lee Collins sought damages of up to £50,000.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “The Sun apologises and pays damages to Justin Lee Collins over report he was sacked for sexism”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Gibberish lead story appears on page two of Newsquest daily as company axes more sub-editors Gibberish lead story appears on page two of Newsquest daily as company axes more sub-editors
  2. Newsquest given £246k state subsidy to safeguard jobs at Newport subbing hub which will close in April Newsquest given £246k state subsidy to safeguard jobs at Newport subbing hub which will close in April
  3. Huffington Post UK editor Stephen Hull leaves to join ITV News as head of digital Huffington Post UK editor Stephen Hull leaves to join ITV News as head of digital
  4. Welsh government should tackle country's news gaps rather than subsidise journalism cuts elsewhere in UK Welsh government should tackle country's news gaps rather than subsidise journalism cuts elsewhere in UK
  5. TV drama finally gets local newspaper journalism right with Broadchurch Echo TV drama finally gets local newspaper journalism right with Broadchurch Echo

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE