The Sun announces new showbiz team with Simon Boyle appointed editor of Bizarre

The Sun has announced several promotions at Bizarre – the paper’s celebrity and showbiz section.

Simon Boyle has been appointed as Bizarre editor, Andy Halls as Bizarre TV editor and Stuart Pink as Showbiz features editor.

The news follows the promotion of Dan Wootton to Sun executive editor. Wootton, who won the Arts and Entertainment prize at last year’s British Journalism Awards, originally joined The Sun in 2013.

A spokesperson for The Sun said: “Simon, Andy and Stuart have all played a key role in ensuring that Bizarre remains the biggest and best showbiz print and online operation in the UK.

“These new roles will give them a chance to show off their strengths even more and ensure that the paper remains the number one place for the most eye-catching news and gossip.”

Boyle will edit the paper’s daily double-page showbiz spread and follow in the footsteps of former Bizarre editors including Piers Morgan, Andy Coulson and the current editor of The Sun on Sunday, Victoria Newton.

Halls has regularly appeared on 5 Live, Talksport and LBC radio to discuss TV news and started as showbiz reporter for The Sun in 2011.

Pink will be moving from his role as deputy showbiz editor with Bizarre after more than ten years at the paper.

The Sun’s showbiz coverage will now include Wootton’s Saturday column and Bizarre will continue its tradition of occasional guest editors, who have recently included singers Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran.

