The Sun and Hillsborough: Tabloid issued front-page apology in 2012 for its 'blackest day'

The now infamous Sun front page, published on 19 April 1989, was headlined THE TRUTH and was based on copy supplied by White’s News Agency in Sheffield.

They agency based its report on interviews with un-named police sources, local Conservative MP Irvine Patnick and South Yorkshire Police Federation spokesperson Paul Middup.

The Sun report alleged that Liverpool fans had assualted and urinated on police officers resuscitating the dying, stolen from the dead and sexually abused an unconscious young woman.

While many of the allegations were first reported in the Sheffield Star the previous day, and they were carried in many other media outlets, The Sun went much further than any other title in presenting the allegations as fact. The coverage prompted a boycott of The Sun in Liverpool which continues to this day.

The report of the Hillsborough Independent Panel found that Patnick “based his comments on a conversation with police officers on the evening of the disaster while the officers were in considerable distress”.

The report concluded: “The Panel found no evidence among the vast number of disclosed documents and many hours of video material to verify the serious allegations of exceptional levels of drunkenness, ticketlessness or violence among Liverpool fans.

“There was no evidence that fans had conspired to arrive late at the stadium and force entry and no evidence that they stole from the dead and dying. Documents show that fans became frustrated by the inadequate response to the unfolding tragedy. The vast majority of fans on the pitch assisted in rescuing and evacuating the injured and the dead.”

MacKenzie: ‘I was totally misled’

MacKenzie, who was responsibly for the 1989 front page, said: “Today I offer my profuse apologies to the people of Liverpool for that headline.

“I too was totally misled. Twenty three ago I was handed a piece of copy from a reputable news agency in Sheffield in which a senior police officer and a senior local MP were making serious allegations against fans in the stadium.

“I had absolutely no reason to believe that these authority figures would lie and deceive over such a disaster.

“As the Prime Minister has made clear these allegations were wholly untrue and were part of a concerted plot by police officers to discredit the supporters thereby shifting the blame for the tragedy from themselves.

“It has taken more than two decades, 400,000 documents and a two-year inquiry to discover to my horror that it would have been far more accurate had I written the headline The Lies rather than The Truth.

“I published in good faith and I am sorry that it was so wrong.”

Sun editor Dominic Mohan said the paper was “deeply ashamed and profoundly sorry” for the paper’s actions.

And The Sun also published the following leader collumn: