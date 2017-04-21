All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
April 21, 2017

The New European adds Michael White and Brexiteer Iain Dale to election team line-up

By Alahna Kindred Twitter

The New European has added former Guardian political editor Michael White and pro-Brexit broadcaster Iain Dale to its team as it looks to boost its general election coverage.

LBC presenter Dale, who has spoken out about his decision to vote Leave, has been brought on at the weekly title despite its billing as a paper “for the 48 per cent” who voted Remain at last year’s EU Referendum.

Timeline

Dale will take on the role of election diarist at the paper while White will become the new election editor.

Dale said: “I’ve been hugely impressed by the impact The New European has made in the last ten months, even though I fundamentally disagree with its editorial line.

“I’ve been involved in eight elections over the last four decades either as a campaigner, agent, candidate or broadcaster, and each one has had its hilarious moments.

“Each week I’ll be writing an election diary which I hope will entertain and infuriate in equal measure. Above all remember, to quote our Dear Leader, Brexit Means Brexit, and there’s no going back. Ever. Got it?”

White said Britain was going through “extraordinary political times which make it impossible to sit back”.

He added: “First David Cameron delivers an unwanted Brexit, now Theresa may pops up with an unwanted general election. I can’t stay out of this one.”

Editor Matt Kelly said the the pair “are two of the most insightful and witty political experts in the country”, adding: “They will be delivering a bucketful of entertainment and knowledge every week.”

Former Downing Street spin doctor Alastair Campbell was appointed editor-at-large of the Archant-owned paper in March.

The New European was launched as a “pop up” in July. It has a cover price of £2 and is believed to have a weekly circulation of about 25,000 copies.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 − three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. ABCs: Times records biggest print growth amid declining national press circulation figures ABCs: Times records biggest print growth amid declining national press circulation figures
  2. How Google and Facebook grew to take more than £1bn a year out of the UK national and regional news industry How Google and Facebook grew to take more than £1bn a year out of the UK national and regional news industry
  3. Online ABCs: Mirror overtakes Independent as Telegraph audience falls under metered paywall Online ABCs: Mirror overtakes Independent as Telegraph audience falls under metered paywall
  4. Mirror's role in election fraud claims which could come back to haunt Theresa May's Tories before polling day Mirror's role in election fraud claims which could come back to haunt Theresa May's Tories before polling day
  5. Daily Mail mocks left-wing 'hysteria' over 'language of fascism' it stands by 'crush the saboteurs' front page Daily Mail mocks left-wing 'hysteria' over 'language of fascism' it stands by 'crush the saboteurs' front page

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE