March 9, 2018

The i's deputy arts editor Bernadette McNulty has died aged 43

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The i newspaper’s deputy arts editor Bernadette McNulty has died aged 43 after drowning in the sea while on holiday in Oman.

Oly Duff, editor of the i, today paid tribute to McNulty, describing her as a “popular” staff member and a “terrific critic”.

He said: “At i we are a small team with a lot of close friendships. After joining i last year, Bernadette quickly became a popular and integral member of our staff.”

McNulty had previously worked as commissioning editor at the Daily Telegraph. She also held jobs at the Financial Times and Observer newspapers and the Radio Times and Harper’s Bazaar magazines.

Said Duff: “[McNulty] brought her passion for music to her work… she was a terrific critic who brought verve and authority to a lively range of subjects… she enjoyed entertaining as well as enlightening and often wove quirky and personal detail into her work that gave it a distinct charm and wit”.

The i is set to publish a longer tribute to McNulty at a later date.

Picture: The i

  The i's deputy arts editor Bernadette McNulty has died aged 43
