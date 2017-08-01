The British Journalism Awards 2017 open for entries with seven new categories launched

The British Journalism Awards are now open for entries with seven new categories to vie for.

The awards celebrate great public interest journalism wherever it appears: in print, online or in a broadcast.

Launched by Press Gazette in the wake of the hacking scandal and Leveson Inquiry the awards are now in their sixth year.

As the event continues to grow it is moving to a larger venue – the Connaught Rooms in Holborn – with the winners announced at a dinner on 11 December.

Last year the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg was named Journalist of the Year, the BBC and Guardian won investigation of the year for the Panama Papers and the brave citizen journalists of Raqqa won the Marie Colvin prize for raising the reputation of journalism.

The new categories are:

Arts and Entertainment

Technology (as a stand-alone category)

Features Journalism

Comment Journalism

Innovation (previously Digital Innovation)

News Provider of the Year

Investigation of the Year (Global) – for international news organisations.

Entries can be submitted until 9 September at the early-bird rate of £60 for local and regional media and £75 for national media. The final deadline for entries is 29 September.

The qualification period for work to have appeared is 1 September 2016 to 31 August 2017.

This year Press Gazette has made a significant investment in a new awards system which makes the entry process secure and streamlined and ensures all the work will get the attention it deserves from the panel of more than 60 independent judges.

The British Journalism Awards judges are looking for work which brings newsworthy information to light, which serves the public interest AND is interesting to the public.

All categories are open to journalists working in print, broadcast and online media.

Enter the British Journalism Awards 2017 now.

Full list of categories with entry criteria:

Arts and Entertainment

For the journalist working in the field of the arts and entertainment who has done the most to bring newsworthy information to light and make a difference. The emphasis here is on reportage and investigation rather than criticism or comment. This category covers all aspects of the entertainment industry, showbiz and the creative arts. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism – sponsored by TSB

For the journalist who has done the most to probe and investigate the world of business. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Bournemouth University

For the series of articles, broadcasts or digital project which has done the most to make a difference in society and serve the public interest. You cannot enter the same work in Campaign and Investigation categories.

Judges will be looking for evidence of a campaign’s impact, originality, bravery, skill of execution and at how journalism has been used to further the campaign’s objectives.

Comment Journalism

This new category is for the best comment journalist of the year.

The judges are looking for the most incisive comment which has brought new ideas and thinking to bear when discussing a matter of public interest.

Features Journalism

This is for the best features journalist of the year. It rewards excellent journalism on a matter of public interest which could be descriptive, of a human interest nature or based on an interview. This category is not intended for investigations or comment. Open to broadcasters, written pieces and digital projects. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Foreign Affairs Journalism – sponsored by Gibtelecom

For the journalist working for a UK audience whose reports from overseas have done the most to serve the public interest. Entries can comprise news reports, colour features and/or investigations. Collaborative entries are accepted.

Infrastructure, Development and Construction Journalism – sponsored by Mott MacDonald

This categories covers all journalism about the built environment including roads, the power and water networks, buildings and architecture. As with the other categories there is an emphasis on investigation and revelation and on journalism which has made a difference. Open to individual and collaborative entries.

Innovation

This category is for the best journalism innovation of the year.

The judges are looking for a project which brings new information to light on a matter of public interest either directly, or indirectly by creating a new stream of revenue.

Innovative digital storytelling can be submitted in this category but it is also open to print and broadcast work.

Suitable entries could include:

A new editorial product or method of storytelling which has found a new audience

An innovative way of investigating a story

A paywall or other commercial strategy which helps to pay for journalism.

Investigation of the Year

For the most incisive and revelatory public interest investigation of the year (you cannot enter the same work in Campaign and Investigation). Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

The judges will be looking for work which is compelling and which brings significant new information to light on a matter of public interest.

Investigation (Global)

This is a new category to showcase outstanding investigative journalism by news orgnisations outside the UK. This is only for work aimed at an international audience.

Journalist of the Year – sponsored by Gorkana Jobs

For the outstanding British journalist of the year. Journalists entered in other categories will automatically be considered for this prize – but stand-alone entries can also be made for this award.

There is no shortlist for this prize – the winner will be announced on the night.

Local Heroes

This category is for the best journalism at a local and regional level.

It is open to local newspapers, websites and broadcast outlets. Those working for news outlets aimed at a national audience cannot enter this category.

Journalists can enter this category as individuals or teams. They may want to highlight one particular project, investigation, campaign or linked series of news stories.

The judges are looking for work which has done the most to bring new information to light on a matter of public interest and for journalism which has made a difference for the better at a local level.

New Journalist of the Year

This award is for a relative newcomer to the industry (who may have worked in other jobs before) and has been a journalist for less than 36 months. Work most show evidence of being revelatory and serving the public interest.

The judges are looking for the new journalist who has done the most to bring new information to light on a matter of public interest.

News Provider of the Year

For the news organisation which has done the most to provide journalism which is interesting to the public and in the public interest. Open to newspapers, magazines, websites and broadcast outlets.

This new category is for the news provider which has excelled in terms of serving the public interest and bringing new information to light.

It is open to individual newspaper and magazine titles, websites and broadcast news programmes. News channels can enter this award as can news agencies.

The judges are looking for a news provider which stands out because of the quality of its investigative journalism and ability to break news on matters of public interest.

Photography

For the photographer whose work has done the most to serve the public interest.

The judges are looking for compelling and newsworthy images which provide fresh insight into important events and figures.

Politics Journalism

This category is for the best politics journalism published in any format aimed at a mainly UK audience.

The judges are looking for work which brings new information to light and which serves the public interest. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Science and Health Journalism – sponsored by Astellas

Aimed at journalists who cover science, health and the environment, with a focus on those involved in investigative features and news (rather than comment). Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Note: Technology now has its own category.

Scoop of the Year

This is the prize for the best story of the year (you can only enter one story for this award).

The judges are looking for work which had an impact, brought new information to light and which served the public interest.

Specialist Journalism

A prize recognising the best public interest journalism on specialist/B2B newspapers, magazines, websites and broadcast outlets. This is for journalism aimed at a specialist business, trade or other interest areas.

Specialist journalists on general interest publications (such as national newspapers) can enter for this award if their specialism is not covered by other categories. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Specialist titles can – if they wish – enter the same work in this category and another.

Please note that early next year Press Gazette will be announcing the first British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media – an entire event devoted to B2B/specialist journalism.

Sports Journalism

Aimed at the sports journalist who has done the most to investigate the world of sport and serve the public interest. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Preference will be given to articles which are revelatory and which hold those involved in sport to account.

Technology – sponsored by Huawie

For the journalist who has done the most over the course of the year to investigate the world of technology and serve the public interest. Collaborative (team) entries are accepted.

Marie Colvin Award – sponsored by Reporters Without Borders

This category was launched in memory of the late Sunday Times foreign correspondent Marie Colvin – who was killed reporting on the plight of people in the beseiged Syrian city of Homs in 2012.

It is free to enter and anyone can make a nomination.

The judges are looking for a journalist who, over the course of their career, has raised the reputation of journalism and journalists through their efforts to bear witness to events in the way that Colvin did.

Unlike the other categories, this one looks at the journalists’ whole career – not just work from the last year.

