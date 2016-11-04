A number of the British Journalism Awards judges felt uncomfortable about the fact that Impress were a sponsor of the event.

Although the judging process is entirely independent of any sponsorship, they nonetheless felt troubled by their involvement because of their strongly held views on the issue of press regulation.

The 49 independent judges are the backbone of the British Journalism Awards and the event cannot happen without their hard work and commitment. We have therefore taken the decision to remove Impress as a sponsor of this year’s awards.