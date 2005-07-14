Terence Hutson - Former assistant editor of the Eastern Daily Press

Former Eastern Daily Press assistant editor Terence Hutson has died in Norwich Community Hospital aged 88.

Hutson

was the EDP’s longest serving member of staff when he retired in 1982,

having been with the company for 49 years in a number of roles,

including junior reporter, night news editor and picture editor.

Born

and brought up in Lowestoft and educated at Beccles College, he joined

the company in 1933 at the Lowestoft office before moving to the head

office in Norwich. During the Second World War he served with the Royal

Marines in Burma before returning to work at the paper’s King’s Lynn

office in June 1946.

He rose through the ranks at the EDP,

spending the last five years of his working life as assistant editor.

He was also a former chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich branch of the

NUJ.

EDP editor Peter Franzen said: “Terry was one of the

old-fashioned gentlemen of the press, which these days are sadly

lacking. He was a very good picture editor and was responsible for some

wonderful picture spreads on the back page of the EDP broadsheet, which

in those days had local news on the back.

“He was always kind and

helpful to young staff. It wasn’t unusual to see Terry wearing plus

fours in the office, because he was a keen golfer. He will be missed.”

A widower whose wife Enid died five years ago, he was also an enthusiastic swimmer and golfer.

Mark Nicholls, EDP health correspondent