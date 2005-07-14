Former Eastern Daily Press assistant editor Terence Hutson has died in Norwich Community Hospital aged 88.
Hutson
was the EDP’s longest serving member of staff when he retired in 1982,
having been with the company for 49 years in a number of roles,
including junior reporter, night news editor and picture editor.
Born
and brought up in Lowestoft and educated at Beccles College, he joined
the company in 1933 at the Lowestoft office before moving to the head
office in Norwich. During the Second World War he served with the Royal
Marines in Burma before returning to work at the paper’s King’s Lynn
office in June 1946.
He rose through the ranks at the EDP,
spending the last five years of his working life as assistant editor.
He was also a former chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich branch of the
NUJ.
EDP editor Peter Franzen said: “Terry was one of the
old-fashioned gentlemen of the press, which these days are sadly
lacking. He was a very good picture editor and was responsible for some
wonderful picture spreads on the back page of the EDP broadsheet, which
in those days had local news on the back.
“He was always kind and
helpful to young staff. It wasn’t unusual to see Terry wearing plus
fours in the office, because he was a keen golfer. He will be missed.”
A widower whose wife Enid died five years ago, he was also an enthusiastic swimmer and golfer.
Mark Nicholls, EDP health correspondent
1 thought on “Terence Hutson - Former assistant editor of the Eastern Daily Press”
Hi,
I knew Phil back in the 1980s when I worked as a freelance sports caption writer for the Sunday Telegraph. He was always kind, never knew him to lose his cool and am constantatly reminded of him for his photographic advice and the Nikkormat EL which he sold to me, which still works fine, and which I am holding in my hands at the moment of writing this piece.
I did not know of and am so saddened at his passing. My sincere belated condolences to his wife and family.
May he Rest In Peace.