Ten ways journalism industry can improve self regulation and regain the trust of the public

Producing good journalism is not an easy task. Those who do it well are adept in communicating with clarity, precision, and understanding. But it seems as if nobody within the industry is able to apply these admirable attributes to a system of press regulation. As a result, a civil war is being waged within British journalism – and it risks becoming even more vicious.

The British culture secretary, Karen Bradley, is reviewing Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act, which will decide whether newspapers pay the potentially huge costs of legal action brought against them, whether they win or lose. Meanwhile the current manifestation of self-regulation, IPSO, is undermined because well-known publications including the Guardian, the Evening Standard and Financial Times refuse to take part.

The alternative, IMPRESS, has failed to live up to its name because it is state approved and has been created, funded and cheered on by the activists of campaign group Hacked Off.

I think most professional journalists on the frontline of oppressive media laws and aggressive lobbying from politicians, government bodies and interest groups wish for something better.

They want effective and consensus leadership from editors, proprietors and trade unions – and consider their industry to be already over-regulated by one of the most oppressive media legal regimes in the western world.

We should all want an industry that manages to regulate itself against wrong-doing without interference from politicians – and which provides us with the news and information we deserve in a free and modern country. Lobbying parliament. PA

Here are my ten steps towards a free and regulated press.

In short, we need to agree on an independent system of press regulation which delivers justice to media victims and at the same time restores the reputation and role of journalism in society. To do so would be good news for everyone.

Tim Crook, Professor in Media and Communication (Goldsmiths), Visiting Professor of Broadcast Journalism (Birmingham City University), Chair of Professional Standards Board, CIoJ., Goldsmiths, University of London

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.