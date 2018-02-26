All Sections

February 26, 2018

Telegraph's Hattie Brett appointed as new Grazia UK editor

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Telegraph deputy lifestyle director Hattie Brett has been appointed as the new editor of Grazia UK.

Brett replaces Natasha Pearlman, who has stepped down three years as editor at the magazine.

Publisher Bauer Media initially refused to comment on speculation that Pearlman had gone, but issued a statement on Friday confirming her departure.

Brett started her career at Grazia in summer 2006, a year after its UK launch, and was responsible for the launch of Grazia Daily as well as heading up the features team, during which time she interviewed then Prime Minister David Cameron.

She went on to launch women’s lifestyle website The Debrief for Bauer in 2014 before heading to the Telegraph a year later, where she oversees the fashion and luxury teams across all platforms.

Brett, who takes up the editorship of Grazia in June, said: “It will be privilege to be at the helm of a brand that has become the mouthpiece for smart, stylish and influential women.”

Rob Munro-Hall, group managing director Bauer Magazine Media said: “Hattie brings a wealth of print and digital experience to Grazia, as well as a deep understanding of the brand’s premium audience.

“We are excited that Hattie is returning to Grazia to inject further fresh innovation and thinking into this world famous brand.”

Picture: Grazia

