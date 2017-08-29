All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 29, 2017

Telegraph runs editorial wrap highlighting fake news concerns as it pledges to 'cut through the white noise'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Daily Telegraph has used a cover wrap to run an editorial highlighting the spread of fake news as its editor warns that “the world is caught in an irregular war of words”.

The paper’s wrap states: “Words are powerful. Choose them well,” on the front page, with a back-page piece by editor Chris Evans.

“There are more words published in print and through digital media than ever before,” says Evans. “Anyone can be their own news source. Anyone can post their own videos. But how can we tell whether to believe them?”

Evans references the fake claim made during the US presidential election that the Pope backed Donald Trump for the White House top job – saying there was “no truth in the report” – and a “rehashed hoax” claiming the Earth would have 15 successive days of darkness later this year.

“Other reports are less easy to explode,” warns Evans.

“There is such a tangle of factual material and strong opinion that it is hard to see the wood for the trees. And it’s not just on Twitter that the trees are haunted by trolls.

“This does not mean that words don’t matter. On the contrary. Words can be used as a weapon, and often they seem like an automatic weapon toted by a child.

“The world is caught in an irregular war of words. The aim of the Telegraph is to choose its words to produce more light than heat.”

He adds: “What Telegraph editors and commentators do is cut through the white noise, the incoherent krill-like verbiage, and present a coherent picture…

“Words chosen well bring people together and leave them free to continue political discussion. It is a power we intend to use responsibly.”

On bias, Evans says: “The Telegraph hopes to give a rounded view. Of course it is not neutral. It has its own persepective. It means to. Its view of things overlaps with the views of its readers, a view based on reason, working on the past and looking to the future.”

Evans also says the Telegraph had changed more in the past decade “than it had for generations before”. Where before it was produced by “men in suits”, “today half the journalistic staff are women”, he says.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Source: 'Ripping culture' at national newspaper website prompts most graduate trainees to leave journalism for PR Source: 'Ripping culture' at national newspaper website prompts most graduate trainees to leave journalism for PR
  2. PM's former advisor Nick Timothy set to write regular columns for Telegraph and Sun PM's former advisor Nick Timothy set to write regular columns for Telegraph and Sun
  3. Trinity Mirror to close three weeklies in Cambridgeshire putting jobs at risk Trinity Mirror to close three weeklies in Cambridgeshire putting jobs at risk
  4. How to Be a Journalist 2016/17: Free magazine plus directory of journalism training providers How to Be a Journalist 2016/17: Free magazine plus directory of journalism training providers
  5. The British Journalism Awards 2017 open for entries with seven new categories launched The British Journalism Awards 2017 open for entries with seven new categories launched

Latest Jobs

BBC, Guardian and Mail Online dominating computer news consumption, new Reuters study shows
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE