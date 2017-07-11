The Telegraph has announced a new weekly column on art masterpieces written by former advertising executive and art collector Charles Saatchi.
The column, entitled Charles Saatchi’s Great Masterpieces, will cover the backstory and history behind some of the world’s most famous art works.
Saatchi said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the origins of truly great masterpieces, wondering what inspired the artist behind them to create their vision.
“In my new weekly series in The Telegraph, I look forward to sharing my passion for world-renowned artworks, revealing insight into the artist’s lives and their paintings.”
The first column published today is about Frida Kahlo’s The Two Fridas.
The first ten Great Masterpieces Saatchi will provide insight into are:
- The Two Fridas by Frida Kahlo
- The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh
- Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez
- The Night Watch by Rembrandt
- The Burial of the Count of Orgaz by El Greco
- Olympia by Édouard Manet
- A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte by Georges Seurat
- Rain, Steam and Speed by J.M.W. Turner
- Study after Velázquez’s Portrait of Pope Innocent by Francis Bacon
- Les Demoiselles d’Avignon by Pablo Picasso.
1 thought on “Telegraph recruits Charles Saatchi to write weekly column on art masterpieces”
“I JUST GOT BARD FROM
Lancashire telegraph + Helrald Scoltland
For this commnet?
The leader of Pendle Council has again called on former Mayor,
Rosemary Carroll,
To resign after she shared a racist joke on social media.
She should have gone from day one FACT!
She is a public servant so cannot be allowed to get,
Away with this foam of racism
(Sack her now from all public jobs)
That put her in contact with Migrant people.
In addition, just to remind you Tory voters round here,
Your party BOSS as disciplined a Tory Govt M.P.
By Ms. May for her racism.
In addition, could loses her job in Govt!
So this person here in this article is no! Different.
She should be sacked from all public jobs now A.S.A.P.
Alternatively, are we round here in Lancashire?
Going to see another cover up Of Tory member doing,
In addition, saying what they wish when they wish.
Them that are our public servant in that job to represent
All us voters, Including, the Migrant people that vote as well
They cannot be one rule for her in Parliament,
In addition, one rule for her here in Lancashire FULL STOP!
UPDATE!
Another Point here to ponder on,
Tory party member + voters + Tory M.Ps.
Remember!
This most of the Migrant living in Lancashire,
Moreover, Pendle area “also votes.
In By-election plus G-election.
And could show their discontent to Tory party,
For this person, not being removed by Tory party,
Members Or Tory Cllr still holding jobs now,
Round here in Lancashire + Pendle area
Therefore could or will not vote any Tory party members,
Again! Be them M.P. or Cllrs in any election.
Be them By-election or G-election,
Just another Point!
We could be looking at a new G-election in NOV 2017
The way things are going with Tory Govt,
That is trashing our county now.