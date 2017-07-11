Telegraph recruits Charles Saatchi to write weekly column on art masterpieces

The Telegraph has announced a new weekly column on art masterpieces written by former advertising executive and art collector Charles Saatchi.

The column, entitled Charles Saatchi’s Great Masterpieces, will cover the backstory and history behind some of the world’s most famous art works.

Saatchi said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the origins of truly great masterpieces, wondering what inspired the artist behind them to create their vision.

“In my new weekly series in The Telegraph, I look forward to sharing my passion for world-renowned artworks, revealing insight into the artist’s lives and their paintings.”

The first column published today is about Frida Kahlo’s The Two Fridas.

The first ten Great Masterpieces Saatchi will provide insight into are: