All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 2, 2017

Telegraph publishes unfinished story wrongly announcing Prince Philip's death as he retires from royal duties

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Duke of Edinburgh’s retirement from official royal duties, which comes into effect today, has once again inspired journalists to prematurely announce his death.

In a clearly unfinished article published online at 10.28am this morning, The Telegraph ran with the headline: “HOLD HOLD HOLD Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies aged XX.”

The copy read: “The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort to a monarch in British history, has died at the age of XX, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“Prince Philip, whom the Queen described as her “strength and stay” during her record-breaking reign, passed away XXXXXXX

“FILL IN DETAILS

“He will be given a royal ceremonial funeral in line with his wishes, which is expected to take place in seven days’ time.”

It follows a similar error by The Sun online in May this year when it published a piece claiming the Queen’s husband had died. It came as speculation grew about an “emergency meeting” at Buckingham Palace – which turned out to be news of the Duke’s impending retirement.

The Telegraph story included information on Prince Philip’s recent health scares and a look back on his life, as well as a note that “no official funeral details have been released by Buckingham Palace yet”.

The copy also contains a message to staff, saying: “This file needs to be a living file – and will serve Apple News as well as be the main news story. Please stick to the format below.”

A Telegraph spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for the mistake that was made this morning, which was of course rectified immediately.

“We will be reviewing our publishing processes as a matter of urgency”

The story has since been taken down and replaced with one headlined: “Prince Philip retires: Duke of Edinburgh to meet Royal Marines at final public event.”

In 2015 a BBC reporter wrongly tweeted that the Queen had died after seeing the news appear on an internal TV monitor as part of a technical rehearsal.

The reporter was found to have committed “a serious breach” of guidelines by the BBC Trust in a review of the incident.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Telegraph publishes unfinished story wrongly announcing Prince Philip's death as he retires from royal duties”

  1. Indeed, it’s what you get. Compounded by employing a bunch of excitable kids straight out of university, with no experience of working in a news room and with no old hands to guide them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × 1 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Telegraph publishes unfinished story wrongly announcing Prince Philip's death as he retires from royal duties Telegraph publishes unfinished story wrongly announcing Prince Philip's death as he retires from royal duties
  2. After 'Vrexit' new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announces overhaul of editorial team After 'Vrexit' new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announces overhaul of editorial team
  3. Johnston Press half year results: Booming profits at the i newspaper but classified ad decline drags down group performance Johnston Press half year results: Booming profits at the i newspaper but classified ad decline drags down group performance
  4. Sunday Times columnist says 'sorry' for comment about Jewish BBC stars adding: 'It is over for me professionally' Sunday Times columnist says 'sorry' for comment about Jewish BBC stars adding: 'It is over for me professionally'
  5. Is this the longest word to ever appear in a newspaper headline? Is this the longest word to ever appear in a newspaper headline?

Latest Jobs

Ashley Highfield interview: Strong Johnston Press digital display growth shows advertisers are returning to trusted local press
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE