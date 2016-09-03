All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 3, 2016

Telegraph profits down year on year but still huge compared to Times and Guardian

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
P10_Telegraph_hub_JAMES_YOU

Telegraph Media Group has announced operating profit and turnover slightly down year on year on a “like for like” basis.

But it remains by far the most profitable newspaper publisher at the broadsheet end of the market in the UK.

The Daily and Sunday Telegraph publisher reported operating profit before exception items of £48.3m for the 52 weeks to 28 December 2015, compared with £54.9m in the same period a year earlier.

Turnover for the year was £320.1m, compared with £318.1m in 2014.

The results were released in a press release and have yet to appear in full on the Companies House website.

TMG said: “The group delivered a good trading performance set against a challenging print advertising trading environment and the ongoing investment in the transformation of the business.

There was said to be double digit growth in digital revenue and “marginal” growth in circulation revenue. There was said to be a single digital percentage decline in print advertising.

The company said: “Cost savings primarily from newsprint and production were reinvested in digital operations.

“So far in 2016 the advertising market has continued to be challenging across the industry. The group has been undertaking an operational review to ensure it is best placed to meet the demands of the continuing deep structural change within the industry.”

The results contrast favourably with other publishers in the Telegraph’s market.

Guardian Media Group reported a trading loss of £68.7m for the year to the end of March 2016, with digital revenue down year on year.

Guardian financial results: £173m pre-tax loss, digital revenue down, £73.3m gone from investment fund

The Times and Sunday Times reported a pre-tax profit of £10.9m for the year to the end of June 2016.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 + three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. First Sun reporter arrested under Elveden to set up news agency in South Africa: 'We were journalists not jihadists' First Sun reporter arrested under Elveden to set up news agency in South Africa: 'We were journalists not jihadists'
  2. Survey reveals that nearly half UK journalists think that most PRs are not up to the job Survey reveals that nearly half UK journalists think that most PRs are not up to the job
  3. Daily Mail retracts story about Melania Trump's 'racy past' after being hit with $150m lawsuit Daily Mail retracts story about Melania Trump's 'racy past' after being hit with $150m lawsuit
  4. New information commissioner says FoI Act should include private firms providing public services New information commissioner says FoI Act should include private firms providing public services
  5. Channel 4 and Immediate Media top list of ten best UK media companies as rated by employees Channel 4 and Immediate Media top list of ten best UK media companies as rated by employees

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Click Here for a Discounted Rate

CLOSE