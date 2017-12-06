All Sections

December 6, 2017

Telegraph phone-in appeal raises more than £80,000 for good causes

By David Bass Twitter

The Telegraph’s annual Christmas charity phone in has raised £80,900 for good causes with nearly 800 readers making calls to help out.

Journalists from across the paper, including columnist Bryony Gordon (pictured top-right) and editor Chris Evans, took calls from readers to raise money.

Stars of TV and sport also helped at the appeal on Sunday.

Funds raised will go to charities Fareshare, who redistribute surplus food to the needy, Missing People, who assist with cases of runaways, and Canine Partners who train assistance dogs to help physically disabled people.

This is the 27th year of the appeal, which has raised an estimated £24m pounds to date. The Telegraph is to run a series of articles outlining what the supported charities do and how donations can help make a difference.

Picture: Telegraph

