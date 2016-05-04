Telegraph launches 'industry-leading' video portal

The Telegraph has launched a dedicated online video hub producing original content for viewers, starting with five new series and an exclusive short-form documentary run headlined Changing Perspectives.

Telegraph Video is billed as a “brand new industry-leading portal” and has been built in-house by its own development team. The publication already produces more than 30 news videos daily and a range of eight-part series each month.

Ben Sinden, ‎director of video content at Telegraph Media Group, said: “Consumer demand for video content continues to increase rapidly, both for news video pieces and non-agenda, evergreen lifestyle content.

“We’re in a unique position at the Telegraph to be able to deliver both, combining our award-winning journalism with a talented video production team to create engaging, informative and exclusive content for our audience.

“We will continue to work with third party platforms, but this new video home for Telegraph content will provide a best in class offering for audiences and advertisers alike.”

Launching with the new video hub will be five series including From the Frontline, which hears stories from the Telegraph’s foreign correspondents; Beauty Basics, where model and blogger Ruth Crilly offers her beauty tips and Three Ingredient Recipes with food writer Xanthe Clay.

The paper’s art critic, Alistair Sooke, will run A Thirst for Art while its property reporter Anna White will explore how to add value to a property in Renovation Revolution.

The first film in the Changing Perspective short documentary series will be that of a double amputee ex-soldier overcoming post-traumatic stress disorder to become a racing car driver.