February 20, 2017

Telegraph, Guardian, Independent and Standard to provide content for Yahoo

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Telegraph, Guardian, Independent and Evening Standard have all agreed to have their content appear on the news portals of web giant Yahoo.

Under the deal publishers will receive a share of the revenue from advertising sold against the content by Yahoo. Magazines giant Hearst UK is also to have its content syndicated under the same terms.

Yahoo claims to reach 1bn people a month globally via its news, lifestyle, sport and finance content portals and across its apps which include Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News Digest and Yahoo Finance.

In the UK it is the ninth most popular news website, according to Comscore, with 14m unique visitors per month.

Chief customer officer at the Telegraph Robert Bridge said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Yahoo. Their global brand presence combined with the quality content that The Telegraph is famous for, will help us reach an ever wider digital audience.”

