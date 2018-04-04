Telegraph editor emeritus and Society of Editors president Ian MacGregor joins IPSO board

Telegraph emeritus editor and Society of Editors president Ian MacGregor has been appointed to the board of the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

MacGregor replaces Sun columnist Trevor Kavanagh who stepped down in January, cutting short his three-year contract by a year, after controversy over two of his columns.

During his career MacGregor has been editor of the Sunday Telegraph, Telegraph weekend, Scottish Daily Mail and Metro as well as deputy editor of the Evening Standard.

He has also worked variously at the Daily Express, Press Association, SWNS and the Southern Evening Echo.

MacGregor said: “Throughout my career I have always been a passionate supporter of a robust, free press and treasured its importance in a democracy.

”Of course it is absolutely essential that news organisations maintain the trust and support of the public.

”That is why I am so proud to be joining IPSO, an independent and tough regulator with the highly-respected Editors’ Code for working journalists at its heart.”

IPSO Chairman Sir Alan Moses said: “[MacGregor’s] membership demonstrates the importance distinguished journalists attribute to IPSO and his wealth of experience will further strengthen the organisation.”

Picture: IPSO