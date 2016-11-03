All Sections

November 3, 2016

Telegraph ditches metered paywall in favour of charging subscription for premium online content

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
telegraph_sam

The Telegraph is dropping its metered paywall and is instead going to charge for premium online content.

Most online stories will be available for free.

Timeline

The title launched the metered paywall in March 2013 but has never revealed how many subscribers it attracted. Because it allowed readers to access 20 articles per month for free, the soft paywall slowed but did not stop the pace of digital growth for the Telegraph website.

Website subscription prices started from £1.99 a month.

Under the new system, for between £2 and £6 a week, the Telegraph will offer readers extras such as a “premium digital edition of the newspaper for tablet or smartphone”.

For £11 a week readers get full digital access, digital editions and print editions over seven days.

Telegraph editor Chris Evans said:  “As we move into the future, we will continue to offer a huge range of open, quality content but Telegraph Premium allows us to place a value on some of our most unique, in-depth and insightful journalism, offering compelling analysis from the most authoritative writers.”

 

 

