All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 20, 2016

Telegraph claims new graduate scheme 'will create most diverse and modern skill set among UK trainees'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
telegraph-media-group

Telegraph Media Group has launched a “first of its kind” graduate scheme offering and university training to new talent that it claims will offer “the most diverse and modern skill set in UK media”.

A total of four editorial positions are available for the scheme, which could last up to four years, with applications now open ahead of a September 2017 start.

In the first year of the programme, trainees will attend a multimedia journalism course run by Press Association, but will not gain an NCTJ accreditation, before being seconded to regional titles and digital companies.

A spell of desk rotation in-house at Telegraph titles will follow before graduates take up permanent roles and begin their “development journeys” in the second year.

This will include the option of starting a part-time journalism master’s degree at Bournemouth University over three years or going to Columbia Journalism School, New York, for a custom month-long data and video-driven journalism course.

Ben Clissitt, executive editor at TMG, said: “We’re now looking for young people with diverse backgrounds that have a passion for tackling the dynamic challenges we face as a multi-media business known for agenda-setting news, insight and commercial success.

“They may have studied subjects traditionally inspiring media careers, or different ones such as data science, digital technology or computer engineering.

“Our new approach will give them a practical introduction to TMG and unique learning opportunities with two leading organisations in journalism and media business education.”

The programme will not replace the Telegraph Media Group’s TMG Academy, which the publisher claims has recruited and trained about 500 young people since 2014.

Telegraph staffers who have come in through the earlier graduate scheme include features writer Bryony Gordon, sports reporter Jonathan Liew, assistant political editor Ben Riley Smith and foreign news editor Jess Winch.

Richard Morgan, chief human resources officer at TMG, said: “We wanted to revolutionise our graduate programme to help develop the skills and mind-set that ensures our young talent is alive to the industry trends, organisational objectives and commercial ambitions that will enable our future success.

“We believe this dual track approach created with the Columbia Journalism School and Bournemouth University is the first of its kind in the UK media sector.

“Our programme will unlock the benefits of having diverse young talent in our business from the outset and develop their careers faster. Over the next five years, we aim to create the brightest talent with the most diverse and modern skill-set in UK media.”

The first graduates on the new programme will start in September next year. Apply now.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × five =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail Online pays out £150k to Mahmood family over Katie Hopkins Islamic extremist claims Mail Online pays out £150k to Mahmood family over Katie Hopkins Islamic extremist claims
  2. New research: Some 198 UK local newspapers have closed since 2005 New research: Some 198 UK local newspapers have closed since 2005
  3. Guardian's Jack Monroe sues Katie Hopkins for up to £50,000 over war memorial vandalism tweet
  4. 'Finest television journalist of his generation' Michael Nicholson dies aged 79 'Finest television journalist of his generation' Michael Nicholson dies aged 79
  5. Cleveland Police abused spying powers to grab call records of Mirror journalist in hunt for media sources Cleveland Police abused spying powers to grab call records of Mirror journalist in hunt for media sources

Latest Jobs

Labour MPs fear Government will push through Murdoch's £12bn Sky bid during Christmas recess
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE