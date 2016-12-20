Telegraph claims new graduate scheme 'will create most diverse and modern skill set among UK trainees'

Telegraph Media Group has launched a “first of its kind” graduate scheme offering and university training to new talent that it claims will offer “the most diverse and modern skill set in UK media”.

A total of four editorial positions are available for the scheme, which could last up to four years, with applications now open ahead of a September 2017 start.

In the first year of the programme, trainees will attend a multimedia journalism course run by Press Association, but will not gain an NCTJ accreditation, before being seconded to regional titles and digital companies.

A spell of desk rotation in-house at Telegraph titles will follow before graduates take up permanent roles and begin their “development journeys” in the second year.

This will include the option of starting a part-time journalism master’s degree at Bournemouth University over three years or going to Columbia Journalism School, New York, for a custom month-long data and video-driven journalism course.

Ben Clissitt, executive editor at TMG, said: “We’re now looking for young people with diverse backgrounds that have a passion for tackling the dynamic challenges we face as a multi-media business known for agenda-setting news, insight and commercial success.

“They may have studied subjects traditionally inspiring media careers, or different ones such as data science, digital technology or computer engineering.

“Our new approach will give them a practical introduction to TMG and unique learning opportunities with two leading organisations in journalism and media business education.”

The programme will not replace the Telegraph Media Group’s TMG Academy, which the publisher claims has recruited and trained about 500 young people since 2014.

Telegraph staffers who have come in through the earlier graduate scheme include features writer Bryony Gordon, sports reporter Jonathan Liew, assistant political editor Ben Riley Smith and foreign news editor Jess Winch.

Richard Morgan, chief human resources officer at TMG, said: “We wanted to revolutionise our graduate programme to help develop the skills and mind-set that ensures our young talent is alive to the industry trends, organisational objectives and commercial ambitions that will enable our future success.

“We believe this dual track approach created with the Columbia Journalism School and Bournemouth University is the first of its kind in the UK media sector.

“Our programme will unlock the benefits of having diverse young talent in our business from the outset and develop their careers faster. Over the next five years, we aim to create the brightest talent with the most diverse and modern skill-set in UK media.”

The first graduates on the new programme will start in September next year. Apply now.