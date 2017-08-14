All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 14, 2017

Telegraph appoints Snapchat editor and new heads of video and 'trending content'

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Telegraph has announced three senior editorial hires which signal its focus on growing the title’s digital audience.

  • Former executive producer at Sky News Rob Owers has been made director of video content
  • Jasper Fulcher, who previously worked on the Daily Mail’s Snapchat edition, has bbeen made Snapchat editor
  • And former Mirror journalist Mike Wright has been made head of trending content.

Telegraph head of publishing Mike Adamson said the three “will all play a major role in building on our digital and social growth which has seen us become the leading quality news publisher in 2017.

“By extending our reach and engagement across all platforms, we are servicing the evolving digital needs of our global audience.”

The Telegraph launched a daily edition on social messaging app Snapchat in June giving it access to an estimated audience of 10m in the UK. The Snapchat Discover edition offers readers an interactive and visually appealing version of Telegraph journalism on a daily basis.

In June Telegraph web traffic dropped 11 per cent year on year to just over 5m unique browsers per day, according to ABC.

In November 2016 the Telegraph began charging readers for access to premium content whilst still providing much for free online.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Telegraph appoints Snapchat editor and new heads of video and 'trending content'”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ten + ten =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail Online announces major US expansion with launch of daily TV show Mail Online announces major US expansion with launch of daily TV show
  2. FE Week successfully challenges training giant Learndirect's legal gag on revealing damning Ofsted report FE Week successfully challenges training giant Learndirect's legal gag on revealing damning Ofsted report
  3. Telegraph appoints Snapchat editor and new heads of video and 'trending content' Telegraph appoints Snapchat editor and new heads of video and 'trending content'
  4. Daily Express editor Hugh Whittow on why there can be no doubt that we have his title to thank/blame for Brexit Daily Express editor Hugh Whittow on why there can be no doubt that we have his title to thank/blame for Brexit
  5. Mag ABCs: Economist, Spectator and Prospect boosted by double-counting of bundle subscribers Mag ABCs: Economist, Spectator and Prospect boosted by double-counting of bundle subscribers

Latest Jobs

Daily Express editor Hugh Whittow on why there can be no doubt that we have his title to thank/blame for Brexit
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE