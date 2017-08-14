Telegraph appoints Snapchat editor and new heads of video and 'trending content'

The Telegraph has announced three senior editorial hires which signal its focus on growing the title’s digital audience.

Former executive producer at Sky News Rob Owers has been made director of video content

Jasper Fulcher, who previously worked on the Daily Mail’s Snapchat edition, has bbeen made Snapchat editor

And former Mirror journalist Mike Wright has been made head of trending content.

Telegraph head of publishing Mike Adamson said the three “will all play a major role in building on our digital and social growth which has seen us become the leading quality news publisher in 2017.

“By extending our reach and engagement across all platforms, we are servicing the evolving digital needs of our global audience.”

The Telegraph launched a daily edition on social messaging app Snapchat in June giving it access to an estimated audience of 10m in the UK. The Snapchat Discover edition offers readers an interactive and visually appealing version of Telegraph journalism on a daily basis.

In June Telegraph web traffic dropped 11 per cent year on year to just over 5m unique browsers per day, according to ABC.

In November 2016 the Telegraph began charging readers for access to premium content whilst still providing much for free online.