Telegraph app relaunch gives readers greater customisation of news content

The Telegraph has launched a revamped mobile app offering readers greater customisation of news items.

The free app will provide users with personalised notifications and in-app messages highlighting items of interest based on “behavioural insights”.

Readers can also use a customisable menu to choose the news they want to see from across 18 channels including sport and entertainment.

The app also offers a “top stories” channel that is fixed in user’s newsfeeds and highlights key stories from the day, updated by a dedicated editorial and creative team, the Telegraph said.

The Telegraph’s previous mobile app averaged 17,000 to 19,000 daily active users who spent 14 to 18 minutes a day on it for between 8 and 11 minutes on average, a spokesperson told Press Gazette.

They said early statistics for the new version, available on iPhone and Android, were “very promising”.

Chris Evans, editor of The Daily Telegraph, added: “The launch of our new app is a central part of our mobile-first approach and will make The Telegraph’s trusted perspective even more accessible.

“The bold new design pairs eye-catching visuals with quality editorial and will provide users with convenient access to the news relevant to them.”

A Telegraph spokesperson said the app “strengthens our overall proposition to readers” and comes after a redesign of the newspaper, digital edition app and website over the past year.

Currently the only advertising seen by app users will be campaigns produced by in-house creative commercial team Spark.

Said a spokesperson: “We will be evaluating the ways in which users interact with the app and will be developing our advertising approach over time.

“Our priority is to ensure the app offers the high-quality experience our readers expect from the Telegraph.”

The Telegraph website attracts 97 million global unique browsers each month according to figures from ABCe and Adobe Analytics.

Of these, 55 million are on a mobile device, 20.3 million of which are based in the UK – the Telegraph said.